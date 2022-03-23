Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. GO p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GO   MT0000090101

GO P.L.C.

(GO)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  03-21
3.22 EUR    --.--%
06:17aGO P L C : Investment in IoT Based Green Tech Company
PU
03/21GO P L C : The Ins and Outs of our Internet connection
PU
03/17GO P L C : takes IOT to new heights with leap into Green Technology
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GO p l c : Investment in IoT Based Green Tech Company

03/23/2022 | 06:17am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by GO p.l.c. ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Quote

Investment in IoT Based Green Tech Company

Reference is made to a company announcement issued on the 17th March 2022 in which the Company announced that it had concluded a transaction resulting in the subscription, by the Company, of 76% shareholding (the "Shares") in Sens Innovation Group Limited (C101007) ("SENS").

The Shares have now been issued by SENS in favour of the Company, in view of which SENS has become a majority-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Unquote

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

23 March 2022

GO plc, Fra Diego Street, Marsa, MRS 1501 Malta PO Box 40, Marsa MRS 1001 t. +356 2124 6200 e. customercare@go.com.mt

Company Registration Number: C22334 VAT Number: MT 12826209

go.com.mt

LTRH - Apr 15 - 317

Disclaimer

GO plc published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 10:15:31 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
