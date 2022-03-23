GO p l c : Investment in IoT Based Green Tech Company

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Investment in IoT Based Green Tech Company

Reference is made to a company announcement issued on the 17th March 2022 in which the Company announced that it had concluded a transaction resulting in the subscription, by the Company, of 76% shareholding (the "Shares") in Sens Innovation Group Limited (C101007) ("SENS").

The Shares have now been issued by SENS in favour of the Company, in view of which SENS has become a majority-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

23 March 2022