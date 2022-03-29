GO p l c : Outlander Review

While scrolling through social media I frequently come across the question "Can you suggest a good series to watch?" looks like people always suggest the same series repeatedly. I always try to watch something new, preferably not so mainstream. I came across the series Outlander on GO Tv which, not so much to my surprise, a few Maltese talk about.

This series is quite good. What started to be a period drama turned out to be a time travelling story. We are introduced to Claire, the main protagonist, a female doctor during WW2 who reunites with her husband in 1945 after the war. The couple take a trip to Scotland where Claire makes a visit to the Craigh na Dun standing stones (a kind of mini-Stone Henge or Moonstone temples for you Amiga fans) and transports herself back to the 1743.

The main villain of the story is Claire's husband's ancestor Black Jack Randall who looks uncannily like her husband. He is the kind of villain you love to hate through the story. Claire starts to develop a certain hate for her husband because of this, something which I found a bit stupid if you ask me, but it leads the way for Jamie Fraser whom she falls in love with and (surprise surprise!) Jack hates with all his guts! As we go along, we will also discover that Claire is not the only time traveler in the story.

Though the story is purely fictional it is amazing how much detail the writers put into the story which at first, I honestly thought it was historically correct (time travelling apart of course!). The story is violent at times and does not spare some gruesome details.

I don't want to spoil the plot much but there are certain key elements that I would like to mention. The story takes us to France and America where the plot develops on a larger scale. I was happy to see Billy Boyd AKA Pippin from the Lord of the Rings cast in Season 4 though just a few episodes. Season 5 ends with lots of questions and I am eager to continue watching this series! Season 6 is now available on GO Tv and I just started watching it.

I highly recommend this series to those of you who really wish to see something fresh and captivating.

Fabio is a comic artist and co-founder of Wicked Comics the organisers of the Malta Comic-Con. Apart from being an avid comic collector, he has a passion for cinema and movies. He reviews movies and series on various social media platforms on a regular basis.