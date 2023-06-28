COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by GO p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Resignation of Chief People Officer

The Company hereby announces that Ms. Sarah Mifsud has tendered her resignation from the post of Chief People Officer with immediate effect. The Board of Directors thanked Ms. Mifsud for her loyal service to the Company and wished her success for the future.

The Company will start the search and selection process for a suitable replacement immediately and further information will be brought to the attention of the public as soon as this is available.

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

28 June 2023