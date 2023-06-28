COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT
Resignation of Chief People Officer
The Company hereby announces that Ms. Sarah Mifsud has tendered her resignation from the post of Chief People Officer with immediate effect. The Board of Directors thanked Ms. Mifsud for her loyal service to the Company and wished her success for the future.
The Company will start the search and selection process for a suitable replacement immediately and further information will be brought to the attention of the public as soon as this is available.
