GO p l c : Scheduled Board Meeting

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Board Meeting - Approval of Financial Statements

The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 15 March 2023:

to consider and approve the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, and; to consider the declaration of a final dividend to be recommended to the Company's Annual General Meeting.

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

01 March 2023