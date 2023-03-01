Advanced search
    GO   MT0000090101

GO P.L.C.

(GO)
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-22
3.100 EUR   +4.73%
Go P L C : Scheduled Board Meeting
PU
02/28Go P L C : Shareholding Information
PU
01/18Go P L C : Introduces Narrowband IoT To All Its Mobile Networks
PU
GO p l c : Scheduled Board Meeting

03/01/2023 | 04:50am EST
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by GO p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Board Meeting - Approval of Financial Statements

The Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to meet on Wednesday 15 March 2023:

  1. to consider and approve the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2022, and;
  2. to consider the declaration of a final dividend to be recommended to the Company's Annual General Meeting.

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

01 March 2023

GO plc, Fra Diego Street, Marsa, MRS 1501 Malta PO Box 40, Marsa MRS 1001 t. +356 2124 6200 e. customercare@go.com.mt

Company Registration Number: C22334 VAT Number: MT 12826209

go.com.mt

Disclaimer

GO plc published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 09:48:51 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
