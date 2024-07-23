COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Scheduled Board Meeting - Interim unaudited financial statements 2024

Further to the announcement issued earlier today, wherein the Board of Directors of the Company informed the market that it is scheduled to meet on Friday 9 August 2024 to discuss the Group Interim Unaudited Financial Statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, the Company announces that at the same meeting the Board of Directors will also consider the payment of an interim dividend.

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

23 July 2024