The following is a Company Announcement issued by GO p.l.c. ("the Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.
Further to the announcement issued earlier today, wherein the Board of Directors of the Company informed the market that it is scheduled to meet on Friday 9 August 2024 to discuss the Group Interim Unaudited Financial Statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024, the Company announces that at the same meeting the Board of Directors will also consider the payment of an interim dividend.
23 July 2024
GO p.l.c. is a Malta-based integrated telecommunication services company. The Company provides mobile, fixed line, high-speed broadband, and television (TV) services. It also offers cloud services, roaming services, data networking solutions, business Internet Protocol (IP) services, and managed services. It operates through three segments. The Malta Telecommunication Services segment comprises its fixed- line telephony services, mobile telephony services, digital television services, sale of broadband, internet services, other business communication solutions, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. The Data Center Services segment comprises the operations of BMIT Technologies p.l.c., which provides data center facilities and information and communications technology solutions. The Cyprus Telecommunication Services segment comprises the operations of the Cypriot subsidiary, Cablenet Communications Systems plc, which offers broadband, cable television and telephony services.