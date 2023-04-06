Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Malta
  Malta Stock Exchange
  GO p.l.c.
  News
  Summary
    GO   MT0000090101

GO P.L.C.

(GO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-04
2.840 EUR    0.00%
03:54aGo P L C : Transaction with BMIT Technologies p.l.c.
PU
04/06GO P.L.C. : Final dividend
FA
03/17GO p.l.c. (MTSE:GO) acquired 51% stake in CyberSift for €1.1 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GO p l c : Transaction with BMIT Technologies p.l.c.

04/06/2023 | 03:54am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by GO p.l.c. (the "Company") pursuant to the Capital Markets Rules as issued by the Malta Financial Services Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Transaction with BMIT Technologies p.l.c.

Quote

The Company would like to inform the market that it is in discussions with BMIT Technologies p.l.c. (C 48299), having its registered office situated at Building SCM02, Level 2, SmartCity Malta, Ricasoli, Kalkara SCM1001, Malta, for the potential assignment and transfer of inter alia (i) certain lease rights and obligations currently enjoyed by the Company and (ii) the passive infrastructure thereon used for the hosting of telecommunications equipment (the "Transaction").

Negotiations are still ongoing and the likelihood of concluding the Transaction, which is subject to a number of different variables, is still uncertain.

The Company will keep the market updated with any significant developments.

Unquote

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

6 April 2023

GO plc, Fra Diego Street, Marsa, MRS 1501 Malta PO Box 40, Marsa MRS 1001 t. +356 2124 6200 e. customercare@go.com.mt

Company Registration Number: C22334 VAT Number: MT 12826209

go.com.mt

LTRH - Apr 15 - 317

Disclaimer

GO plc published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 07:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 194 M 211 M 211 M
Net income 2021 9,91 M 10,8 M 10,8 M
Net Debt 2021 122 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,3x
Yield 2021 4,76%
Capitalization 288 M 314 M 314 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,56x
EV / Sales 2021 2,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart GO P.L.C.
Duration : Period :
GO p.l.c. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Nikhil Prakash Patil Chief Executive Officer
Reuben Attard Chief Financial Officer
Lassaad ben Dhiab Chairman
Peter Paul Testaferrata Moroni Viani Independent Non-Executive Director
Paul Fenech Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GO P.L.C.-0.70%314
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED26.86%178 677
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.63%166 525
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG23.65%121 933
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.01%103 179
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED42.02%86 367
