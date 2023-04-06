GO p l c : Transaction with BMIT Technologies p.l.c.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Transaction with BMIT Technologies p.l.c.

The Company would like to inform the market that it is in discussions with BMIT Technologies p.l.c. (C 48299), having its registered office situated at Building SCM02, Level 2, SmartCity Malta, Ricasoli, Kalkara SCM1001, Malta, for the potential assignment and transfer of inter alia (i) certain lease rights and obligations currently enjoyed by the Company and (ii) the passive infrastructure thereon used for the hosting of telecommunications equipment (the "Transaction").

Negotiations are still ongoing and the likelihood of concluding the Transaction, which is subject to a number of different variables, is still uncertain.

The Company will keep the market updated with any significant developments.

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

6 April 2023