  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malta
  4. Malta Stock Exchange
  5. GO p.l.c.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GO   MT0000090101

GO P.L.C.

(GO)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Malta Stock Exchange - 05/24
3.52 EUR   +0.57%
08:57aGO P L C  : Listing Authority Approval
PU
05/20GO P L C  : Introducing our Free Internet for Students Voucher at GO
PU
05/17GO P L C  : It's World Telecommunications day
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GO p l c : Listing Authority Approval

05/25/2021 | 08:57am EDT
COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by GO p.l.c. ("the Company") pursuant to the Listing Rules as issued by the Listing Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Quote

Reference is made to an announcement made by the Company on the 13 May 2021 in which it was stated that an application had been made to the Listing Authority for admission to listing on a regulated market of the 3.5% unsecured bonds with an aggregate principal amount of up to Euro 60,000,000 (the "Bonds") to be issued by the Company (the "Bond Issue") and that a prospectus (the "Prospectus") had been submitted to, for approval by, the Listing Authority in respect of the Bond Issue.

At a meeting held earlier today, the Listing Authority has approved the Prospectus relating to the Bond Issue and the admissibility to listing of the Bonds pursuant to the Listing Rules. Further announcement/s as regarding the availability of the Prospectus will be made shortly.

Unquote

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

25 May 2021

GO plc, Fra Diego Street, Marsa, MRS 1501 Malta PO Box 40, Marsa MRS 1001 t. +356 2124 6200 e. customercare@go.com.mt

Company Registration Number: C22334 VAT Number: MT 12826209

go.com.mt

Disclaimer

GO plc published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2021 12:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
