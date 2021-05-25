GO p l c : Listing Authority Approval

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

The following is a Company Announcement issued by GO p.l.c. ("the Company") pursuant to the Listing Rules as issued by the Listing Authority in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Markets Act (Chapter 345 of the Laws of Malta) as they may be amended from time to time.

Reference is made to an announcement made by the Company on the 13 May 2021 in which it was stated that an application had been made to the Listing Authority for admission to listing on a regulated market of the 3.5% unsecured bonds with an aggregate principal amount of up to Euro 60,000,000 (the "Bonds") to be issued by the Company (the "Bond Issue") and that a prospectus (the "Prospectus") had been submitted to, for approval by, the Listing Authority in respect of the Bond Issue.

At a meeting held earlier today, the Listing Authority has approved the Prospectus relating to the Bond Issue and the admissibility to listing of the Bonds pursuant to the Listing Rules. Further announcement/s as regarding the availability of the Prospectus will be made shortly.

Dr. Francis Galea Salomone LL.D.

Company Secretary

25 May 2021