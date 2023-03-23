Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. GOAT Industries Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GOAT   CA38021J1030

GOAT INDUSTRIES LTD.

(GOAT)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  03:57:56 2023-03-22 pm EDT
0.0200 CAD    0.00%
08:02aGoat Industries Stakes Four Mining Claims in Close Proximity to Brunswick Exploration's PLEX Project in Quebec
GL
08:01aGoat Industries Stakes Four Mining Claims in Close Proximity to Brunswick Exploration's PLEX Project in Quebec
AQ
03/10GOAT Industries Ltd. Announces Board and Audit Committee Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Goat Industries Stakes Four Mining Claims in Close Proximity to Brunswick Exploration's PLEX Project in Quebec

03/23/2023 | 08:02am EDT
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goat Industries Ltd., (the “Company” or “GOAT”) (CSE: GOAT) has acquired, through staking, four additional claims located in close proximity to Brunswick Exploration’s PLEX Project in Quebec.

The PLEX Project is located approximately 80 kilometres west of Patriot Battery Metals’ Corvette CV5 lithium deposit along the La Grande shear zone, which hosts all of the Corvette lithium showings known to date. On March 20, 2023, Brunswick Exploration announced that it has recently identified the location of the historical core storage facility at the PLEX Project, in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, and determined that it is accessible despite winter conditions. Brunswick Exploration states it plans on deploying a sampling team before the end of March to confirm and sample previously reported pegmatite intersections in historical drill core.

Brunswick Exploration had previously optioned the PLEX Project from Osisko Development Corp. and notes that the project has historically never been explored for lithium mineralization.

Readers are cautioned that the presence of mineralization on claims in close proximity to those held by the company is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may exist on claims held by the company.

Further, per the Company’s investment policy, GOAT Industries does not intend to develop these claims—rather, the Company will look to maximize the value of the property, and the corresponding return to shareholders, by positioning them for divestiture to mining companies.

ABOUT GOAT INDUSTRIES

GOAT Industries is an investment issuer focused on investing in high-potential companies and assets operating across a variety of sectors. The paramount goal of the Company will be to generate maximum returns from its investments.

CONTACT INFORMATION

GOAT Industries Ltd.
Investor Relations
Email: alex@goatindustries.co
Phone: 604-687-2038

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING “FORWARD-LOOKING” INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law, including with respect to the completion of the acquisition of the Lacana-Doran Claim Block. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as “anticipates”, “plan”, “continue”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “potential”, “proposed”, “positioned” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. The Company has provided the forward-looking statements in reliance on assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties certain of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; a rising interest rate environment, adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.


