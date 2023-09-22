GOC (PAK) LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT 2023

We continuously strive to maintain an edge through building a sustainable relationship with customers all over the globe by establishing and maintaining a strong production

and marketing network with a team of adroit, enchanting, and skillfull craftsmen and experienced professionals.

We aim at the best of

our Customer's Satisfaction. We also aim at a sustainable

growth to ensure our company's prosperous future & healthy returns to all our stakeholders.

To endeavour consistently to be dynamic, profitable and growth

oriented company through excellence in all sphares of business activities

To seek a high standard of performance and to strive for a long-term

leadership position through operating efficiency and dedicated

service to customers in a competitive environment.

To be an exemplary corporate citizen maintaining high moral standards

and fullfilling its social responsibilities . GOC Firmly believes

in behavioral conformance.

To create further opportunities for employees at all levels so

that they become a real team of dedicated workers and professionals who are rewarded according to their ability and performance; honesty, integrity and talent are the only pre-requisites.