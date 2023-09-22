GOC (PAK) LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT 2023

C O N T E N T S

2

5

10

12

13

21

CORPORATE INFORMATION

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

COMPANY PROFILE

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW REPORT

DIRECTORS' REPORT

DECADE AT A GLANCE

22

24

STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE WITH LISTED COMPANIES (CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE) REGULATIONS, 2019

REVIEW REPORT ON THE STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE CONTAINED IN LISTED COMPANIES (CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE) REGULATIONS, 2019

25 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

28 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

30 STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

31 STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

32 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

33 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

34 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

65 PATTERN OF SHAREHOLDING

67 FORM OF PROXY

GOC (PAK) LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT 2023

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Khawar Anwar Khawaja (Chief Executive)

Mr. Khurram Anwar Khawaja (Chairman)

Mr. Muhammad Tahir Butt

Mr. Ameer Khawar Khawaja

Mr. Omer Khawar Khawaja

Mrs. Nuzhat Khawar Khawaja

Dr. Aamir Matin

Syed Zahoor Hassan

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Syed Zahoor Hassan

Mr. Omer Khawar Khawaja

Mr. Khurram Anwar Khawaja

HUMAN RESOURCE AND

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Syed Zahoor Hassan

Mr. Khurram Anwar Khawaja

Mr. Khawar Anwar Khawaja

CORPORATE SECRETARY / CFO

Arfan Shahzad

HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDIT

Asif Asghar

AUDITORS

HLB Ijaz Tabussum & Company

Chartered Accountants

Office # 1, 3rd Floor, Madina Heights

87-E, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road

Johar Town, Lahore - Pakistan

Phone: (042) 35173258, 35173260

E-mail: matabussum@yahoo.com

REGISTERED OFFICE

Small Industries Estate

AND WORKS

Sialkot 4, Pakistan

Phone: (052) 3555338-3563051-3563052

Fax:

(052) 3551252

E-mail: info@gocpak.com

Website: www.gocpak.com

SHARE REGISTRARS

CorpTec Associates (Pvt) Limited

503-E, Johar Town, Lahore

Phone: (042) 35170336-7

Fax:

(042) 35170338

02

GOC (PAK) LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT 2023

Grays Leasing Limited

Head Office:

701-A, 7th Floor, City Towers

6-K, Main Boulevard, Gulberg II, Lahore

Tel: (042) 35770381-2

Fax: (042) 35770389

E-mail: info@graysleasing.com

Liaison Offices:

Sialkot

Small Industries Estate,

Shahabpura Road, Sialkot

Islamabad

Flat No. 2, Block No. 4-A

Street No. 6, Sector I - 8 / 1

Islamabad

Karachi

House No. L-64, Block 12

Gulistan-e-Johar

Karachi

Anwar Khawaja Industries (Pvt) Limited

Roras Road, Sialkot

Anwar Khawaja Composites

Sadra Badra Daska Road, Sialkot

03

GOC (PAK) LIMITED

ANNUAL REPORT 2023

We continuously strive to maintain an edge through building a sustainable relationship with customers all over the globe by establishing and maintaining a strong production

and marketing network with a team of adroit, enchanting, and skillfull craftsmen and experienced professionals.

We aim at the best of

our Customer's Satisfaction. We also aim at a sustainable

growth to ensure our company's prosperous future & healthy returns to all our stakeholders.

To endeavour consistently to be dynamic, profitable and growth

oriented company through excellence in all sphares of business activities

To seek a high standard of performance and to strive for a long-term

leadership position through operating efficiency and dedicated

service to customers in a competitive environment.

To be an exemplary corporate citizen maintaining high moral standards

and fullfilling its social responsibilities . GOC Firmly believes

in behavioral conformance.

To create further opportunities for employees at all levels so

that they become a real team of dedicated workers and professionals who are rewarded according to their ability and performance; honesty, integrity and talent are the only pre-requisites.

04

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

GOC (Pak) Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 05:27:02 UTC.