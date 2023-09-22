GOC (PAK) LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
C O N T E N T S
2
5
10
12
13
21
CORPORATE INFORMATION
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
COMPANY PROFILE
CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW REPORT
DIRECTORS' REPORT
DECADE AT A GLANCE
22
24
STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE WITH LISTED COMPANIES (CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE) REGULATIONS, 2019
REVIEW REPORT ON THE STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE CONTAINED IN LISTED COMPANIES (CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE) REGULATIONS, 2019
25 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
28 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
30 STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
31 STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
32 STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
33 STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
34 NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
65 PATTERN OF SHAREHOLDING
67 FORM OF PROXY
GOC (PAK) LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Mr. Khawar Anwar Khawaja (Chief Executive)
Mr. Khurram Anwar Khawaja (Chairman)
Mr. Muhammad Tahir Butt
Mr. Ameer Khawar Khawaja
Mr. Omer Khawar Khawaja
Mrs. Nuzhat Khawar Khawaja
Dr. Aamir Matin
Syed Zahoor Hassan
AUDIT COMMITTEE
Syed Zahoor Hassan
Mr. Omer Khawar Khawaja
Mr. Khurram Anwar Khawaja
HUMAN RESOURCE AND
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Syed Zahoor Hassan
Mr. Khurram Anwar Khawaja
Mr. Khawar Anwar Khawaja
CORPORATE SECRETARY / CFO
Arfan Shahzad
HEAD OF INTERNAL AUDIT
Asif Asghar
AUDITORS
HLB Ijaz Tabussum & Company
Chartered Accountants
Office # 1, 3rd Floor, Madina Heights
87-E, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road
Johar Town, Lahore - Pakistan
Phone: (042) 35173258, 35173260
E-mail: matabussum@yahoo.com
REGISTERED OFFICE
Small Industries Estate
AND WORKS
Sialkot 4, Pakistan
Phone: (052) 3555338-3563051-3563052
Fax:
(052) 3551252
E-mail: info@gocpak.com
Website: www.gocpak.com
SHARE REGISTRARS
CorpTec Associates (Pvt) Limited
503-E, Johar Town, Lahore
Phone: (042) 35170336-7
Fax:
(042) 35170338
02
GOC (PAK) LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
Grays Leasing Limited
Head Office:
701-A, 7th Floor, City Towers
6-K, Main Boulevard, Gulberg II, Lahore
Tel: (042) 35770381-2
Fax: (042) 35770389
E-mail: info@graysleasing.com
Liaison Offices:
Sialkot
Small Industries Estate,
Shahabpura Road, Sialkot
Islamabad
Flat No. 2, Block No. 4-A
Street No. 6, Sector I - 8 / 1
Islamabad
Karachi
House No. L-64, Block 12
Gulistan-e-Johar
Karachi
Anwar Khawaja Industries (Pvt) Limited
Roras Road, Sialkot
Anwar Khawaja Composites
Sadra Badra Daska Road, Sialkot
03
GOC (PAK) LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2023
We continuously strive to maintain an edge through building a sustainable relationship with customers all over the globe by establishing and maintaining a strong production
and marketing network with a team of adroit, enchanting, and skillfull craftsmen and experienced professionals.
We aim at the best of
our Customer's Satisfaction. We also aim at a sustainable
growth to ensure our company's prosperous future & healthy returns to all our stakeholders.
To endeavour consistently to be dynamic, profitable and growth
oriented company through excellence in all sphares of business activities
To seek a high standard of performance and to strive for a long-term
leadership position through operating efficiency and dedicated
service to customers in a competitive environment.
To be an exemplary corporate citizen maintaining high moral standards
and fullfilling its social responsibilities . GOC Firmly believes
in behavioral conformance.
To create further opportunities for employees at all levels so
that they become a real team of dedicated workers and professionals who are rewarded according to their ability and performance; honesty, integrity and talent are the only pre-requisites.
04
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
GOC (Pak) Ltd. published this content on 22 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 05:27:02 UTC.