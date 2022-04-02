GOCL : Litigations/Disputes/Regulatory actions

Registered Office IDL Road, Kukatpally, Hyderabad-500 072 Telangana, India
GOCL Corporation Limited
T: +91 (40) 23810671-9
F: +91 (40) 23813860, 23700747 E: info@goclcorp.com W:http://www.goclcorp.comCIN: L24292TG1961PLC000876
April 2, 2022
|
BSE Limited
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
|
Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,
|
Dalal Street,
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex
|
Mumbai-400001
|
Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051
|
Fax:022-22723121/2027/2041/2061/3719
|
Fax:022-2659 8237/38, 2659 8347/48
|
Through: BSE Listing Centre
|
Through: NSEDigitalExchange
|
Dear Sir / Madam,
Disclosure of Information under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Ref: BSE Scrip code: 506480, NSE Scrip symbol: GOCLCORP
We hereby inform that the Company has on 1st April 2022 received a notice of demand of Rs.45.72 crores from the Income Tax Department in connection with Joint Development Agreement in respect of the land situated at Kukatpally, Hyderabad. This pertains to assessment year 2013-14. The Department is considering the JDA as transfer of property. The Company is of the view that the aforesaid Notice is not tenable in law. The necessary action(s) against the said Notice is/are being taken by the Company.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully for GOCL Corporation Limited
A. Satyanarayana
Company Secretary
