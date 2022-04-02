Log in
    506480   INE077F01035

GOCL CORPORATION LIMITED

(506480)
  Report
GOCL : Litigations/Disputes/Regulatory actions

04/02/2022 | 03:54am EDT
Registered Office IDL Road, Kukatpally, Hyderabad-500 072 Telangana, India

GOCL Corporation Limited

T: +91 (40) 23810671-9

F: +91 (40) 23813860, 23700747 E: info@goclcorp.com W:http://www.goclcorp.comCIN: L24292TG1961PLC000876

April 2, 2022

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Mumbai-400001

Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400051

Fax:022-22723121/2027/2041/2061/3719

Fax:022-2659 8237/38, 2659 8347/48

Through: BSE Listing Centre

Through: NSEDigitalExchange

Dear Sir / Madam,

Disclosure of Information under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Ref: BSE Scrip code: 506480, NSE Scrip symbol: GOCLCORP

We hereby inform that the Company has on 1st April 2022 received a notice of demand of Rs.45.72 crores from the Income Tax Department in connection with Joint Development Agreement in respect of the land situated at Kukatpally, Hyderabad. This pertains to assessment year 2013-14. The Department is considering the JDA as transfer of property. The Company is of the view that the aforesaid Notice is not tenable in law. The necessary action(s) against the said Notice is/are being taken by the Company.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully for GOCL Corporation Limited

A. Satyanarayana

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

GOCL Corporation Limited published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 07:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
