GOCL : Litigations/Disputes/Regulatory actions

April 2, 2022

Disclosure of Information under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

We hereby inform that the Company has on 1st April 2022 received a notice of demand of Rs.45.72 crores from the Income Tax Department in connection with Joint Development Agreement in respect of the land situated at Kukatpally, Hyderabad. This pertains to assessment year 2013-14. The Department is considering the JDA as transfer of property. The Company is of the view that the aforesaid Notice is not tenable in law. The necessary action(s) against the said Notice is/are being taken by the Company.

