  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. National Stock Exchange of Australia
  5. GoConnect Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GO8   AU0000198533

GOCONNECT LIMITED

(GO8)
End-of-day quote National Stock Exchange of Australia  -  2023-02-05
0.006000 AUD   -14.29%
02:05aGoconnect Limited (nsx : GO8) COVIRIX Medical Media Release
AW
2022GoConnect Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2022GoConnect Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) COVIRIX Medical Media Release

03/30/2023 | 02:05am EDT
COVIRIX Medical Media Release

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - GoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) is pleased to advise that COVIRIX Medical Pty Ltd, of which Go Green Holdings Ltd has a 24% interest, has been granted a 20 years patent by IP Australia for the company's repurposed antiviral treatment and prevention of pulmonary infections.

GO8 is a substantial shareholder in Go Green Holdings with 43.6% interest.

To view the COVIRIX Medical announcement, please visit: :
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/37162B97



About GoConnect Limited:

GoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) has been established since August 1999 as a media communications company. Since 1999 and until 2015 when it co-founded Go Green Holdings, its core business specialised in the online delivery of interactive audio and video contents via its unique and proprietary technology.

Since 2015, GoConnect has transformed itself to an active investment company developing businesses that can leverage on the Company's expertise and long experience in communications technology and marketing.



Source:
GoConnect Limited



Contact:

Richard Li
Chairman
GoConnect Limited
T: +61-3-8833-7242

© ABN Newswire 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 0,18 M 0,12 M 0,12 M
Net income 2022 -0,19 M -0,13 M -0,13 M
Net Debt 2022 0,41 M 0,28 M 0,28 M
P/E ratio 2022 -32,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,35 M 4,24 M 4,24 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 36,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 71,2%
Chart GOCONNECT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
GoConnect Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard Li Executive Chairman
Kevin Wong Executive Director & Technical Director
Philip Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Eric Pong Secretary & Group Accountant
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOCONNECT LIMITED50.00%4
MICROSOFT CORPORATION14.77%2 088 061
SYNOPSYS INC.17.46%57 119
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.26.54%56 281
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE7.87%51 471
SEA LIMITED64.44%48 062
