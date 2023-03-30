GoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) COVIRIX Medical Media Release

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - GoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) is pleased to advise that COVIRIX Medical Pty Ltd, of which Go Green Holdings Ltd has a 24% interest, has been granted a 20 years patent by IP Australia for the company's repurposed antiviral treatment and prevention of pulmonary infections.



GO8 is a substantial shareholder in Go Green Holdings with 43.6% interest.



To view the COVIRIX Medical announcement, please visit: :

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/37162B97







About GoConnect Limited:



GoConnect Limited (NSX:GO8) has been established since August 1999 as a media communications company. Since 1999 and until 2015 when it co-founded Go Green Holdings, its core business specialised in the online delivery of interactive audio and video contents via its unique and proprietary technology.



Since 2015, GoConnect has transformed itself to an active investment company developing businesses that can leverage on the Company's expertise and long experience in communications technology and marketing.





Source:

GoConnect Limited





Contact:

Richard Li Chairman GoConnect Limited T: +61-3-8833-7242