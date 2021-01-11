Log in
GODADDY INC.

(GDDY)
GoDaddy Inc. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, February 11, 2021

01/11/2021 | 11:06am EST
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021, after the stock market closes.

Following the news release, GoDaddy management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear the call, please register here for webcast information. A live webcast of the call will also be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net.

Following completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website.

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. With 20 million customers worldwide, GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.  

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

© 2021 GoDaddy Inc. All Rights Reserved.

(PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godaddy-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2020-earnings-conference-call-on-thursday-february-11-2021-301205391.html

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
