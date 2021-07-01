Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  GoDaddy Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GDDY   US3802371076

GODADDY INC.

(GDDY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GoDaddy Inc. : To Announce Second Quarter 2021 Earnings On Wednesday, August 4, 2021

07/01/2021 | 09:01am EDT
TEMPE, Ariz., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs, will release financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, after the US stock market closes.

Following the news release, GoDaddy management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. To hear the call, please register here for webcast information. A live webcast of the call will also be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net.

Following completion of the call, a recording of the webcast will be available on the investor relations website.

About GoDaddy
GoDaddy is empowering everyday entrepreneurs around the world by providing all of the help and tools to succeed online. GoDaddy is the place people come to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and manage their work. Our mission is to give our customers the tools, insights and the people to transform their ideas and personal initiative into success. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

