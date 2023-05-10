Advanced search
    GDDY   US3802371076

GODADDY INC.

(GDDY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:45:24 2023-05-10 am EDT
69.24 USD   -0.01%
10:28aGoDaddy Inc to present at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference
PR
05/05Godaddy Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/05Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on GoDaddy to $92 From $94, Maintains Strong Buy Rating
MT
GoDaddy Inc to present at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference

05/10/2023 | 10:28am EDT
TEMPE, Ariz., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Mark McCaffrey will present at the 51st Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 9:20 a.m. ET / 6:20 a.m. PT.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on GoDaddy's investor relations website at https://investors.godaddy.net. Following the presentation, an audio replay will be available on the investor relations website.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.godaddy.com.

Source: GoDaddy Inc.

(PRNewsfoto/GoDaddy Inc.)

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/godaddy-inc-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-51st-annual-technology-media-and-communications-conference-301821041.html

SOURCE GoDaddy Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
