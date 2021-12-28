Log in
Thinking about trading options or stock in Godaddy, NVIDIA, Dicks Sporting Goods, Lam Research, or Fortinet?

12/28/2021 | 09:32am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for GDDY, NVDA, DKS, LRCX, and FTNT.

Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.

Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.

Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-godaddy-nvidia-dicks-sporting-goods-lam-research-or-fortinet-301451186.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
