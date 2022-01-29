Log in
    500163   INE260B01028

GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED

(500163)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/28
1135.05 INR   +3.60%
1135.05 INR   +3.60%
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
2021Godfrey Phillips India Appoints New CEO
MT
2021Godfrey Phillips India's Consolidated Profit Inches Up in Fiscal Q2
MT
Godfrey Phillips India : Financial Result Updates

01/29/2022 | 04:01am EST
GODFREY PHILLIPS

-INDIA LIMITID-

_

______

__

_

_

Omaxe Square

Plot No.14, Jasola District Centre

Jasola, New Delhi-110025 India.

Tel.: +91 11 2683 2155, 6111 9300

Fax: +91 11 4168 9102 www.godfreyphillips.com

29th January, 2022

The Manager, Listing Department

The Manager

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.

BSE Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G

25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Streei, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

F'ax r�o.: ()22-22721919, 3121

Fax No. : 022-26598237 / 38

BSE Scrip Code: 500163

NSE Symbol : GODFRYPHLP

Reg.: i. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 3!51 December, 2021 ii. Limited Review Report for the quarter aml nine months ended 3l51 December, 2021

Dear Sirs,

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today, i.e. 29th January, 2022, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st D�cember, 2021. The same has also been reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held today.

A copy of the Statement of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2021, approved by the Board pursuant to Regulation 3.3 of the Securities And Excl1ange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requireine11ts) Regulations, 2015, is enclosed for your reference and record. A copy thereof has also been sent for publication as per the requirements. The meeting commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at �45_p.m.

Further, we would like to submit that M/s. S. R. Batlil:;oi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried out the I iinited review of the Unaudited Standalont and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine month:; ended 31 st December. 2l)21 and the Board bas also taken on record their Limited Review Reporl on th� said Results. A copy of the Limited Review Report is also enclosed herewith.

This is for your kind information and record please. Kindly acknowledge the receipt.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED

SANJAY GUPTA

�-9

Company Secretary

India's Best Companies

Encl. : As above

To Work For 2019

1HE Et . '

·n;w.RI j

Regd. Office: 'Macropolo Building', Ground Floor, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Lalbaug, Mumbai• 400 033

CIN : L16004MH1936PLC008587

S.R. BATLIBOI & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

2nd & 3rd Floor

Gr1lf /iP,W l-n1porr1I=! fov1Pr - 8 Sector - 012, Sector Ro;,cJ Gi.:ruo1·r1m - 122 002 Hnr1,=m.1, India

TAI: i a 1 12..i 0a1 ,'3000

Independent Auditor's Review Report on the Quarterly and Year to Date Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended

Review Report to

The Board of Directors

Godfrey Phillips India Limited

  1. We have reviewed the accompanying statement of unaudited standalone financial results of Godfrey Phillips India Limited (the "Company") for the qua1ter ended December 31, 2021 and year to date from April O I, 2021 to December 31, 202 l (the "Statement") attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations").

2. This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Company's Management and approved by the Company's Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34, (Tod AS 34) "Interim Financial Reporting" prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended, read with relevant mies issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Statement based on our review.

3. We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Stat�ment is free of mate1ial misstatement. A review of interim financial info1mation consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

4. Based on our review conducted as above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standards ('Ind AS') specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of the Listing Regulations, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.

For S.R. BATLIBOI & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

  • · tration number: 301003E/E300005

Partner

Membership No.: 086370

UDIN: 22086370AAAAAH5539

Place of Signature: New Delhi

Date: January 29, 2022

S,R BaOit::-oi R Co LLP, a Limilrcd lii!bililvPnrlne:rs-hip wilh LLP ldenlily No AA8·4294

R1:9d Office: 22, Calllil<: 5trecl, DICJCI ·o·, 3rd Flc;or, Kclkata-700 016

., -.

OOCFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED

Statement <>f Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

----· Preceeding

(Rs. in lakhs)

Corresponding

Nine M<>nths

Year

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Nine Months

Particulars

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

31.12.2021

30.9.2021

31.12.2020

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

31.3.2021

(Unaudltad)

(Unaudited}

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

/Audited)

(1)

(2)

(�)

(4)

(5)

(6)

  • Revenue from operations

(a) Revenue from co nlracts with cuslomers

85806

75762

82261

234041

208255

290470

(b) Other operating revenues

855

910

463

2366

1257

2104

Total revenue frDm operations

86661

76672

82724

236407

209512

292574

2

Other income

2680

3446

3615

8658

10082

11770

3

Total income (1+2)

89341

80118

86339

304344

245065

219594

  • Expenses

(a) Cost of materials consumed

18030

14046

16311

45058

35868

51190

(b) Purchases of stock-in-trade

15186

14264

17425

45326

56500

72496

(c) Changes in inventories of finished goods,

(1481)

760

(106)

(2001)

( 2923)

(1846)

stock in-trade and work-in-process

(d) Excise duty

16126

12701

13485

41229

30624

436D9

(e) Employee benefits expenses

6862

6539

5758

20083

17120

23547

(f) Finance costs

756

755

695

2252

213D

3070

(g) Depreciation and amortisation expenses

3670

3486

3316

10581

10002

13845

(h) Advertising and sales promotion expenses

1786

2D36

1793

5164

4350

6677

(il Other expenses

12619

11984

12427

35286

32068

45261

Total expenses

73556

68571

71104

202978

185739

257849

5

Profit before tax (3-4)

15785

13547

15235

42087

33855

46495

6

Tax expense

(a) Current tax

3616

3173

3424

9906

7287

10235

(b) Deferred tax charael(credit)

37D

175

395

1626)

417

566

Total ta>< exoonse

3986

3348

3819

9280

7704

10801

7

Profit for the perlDd (5-6)

11799

10199

11416

32807

26151

35694

  • Other comprehensive Income
    Items that will not to be reclassified to profit or toss

(a) loss on remeasurements of the

(391)

(262)

(401)

(914)

(872)

(182)

defined benefit/contribution plans

(b) Tax relating to items that will not be

98

66

101

230

219

46

reclassified lo prom or loss

- Total other comprehensive income, net of tax

12931

11961

/300)

16841

16531

(1361

9

Total comprehensive Income for the period (7+8)

11506

10003

11116

32123

25498

35558

10

Paid up equity share capital

1040

1D40

1040

1040

1040

1040

(Face value or Rs. 2 per share)

11

Reserves excluding revaluation reserves

240603

12

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Rs.) ('not annualised)

22.69'

19.62'

21.96'

63,10'

50.30'

66.65

  • .

GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED

Statement of Unaudited Standalone Flnanclel Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

(Rs. in lakhs)

Quarter

Proceeding

Corresponding

Nine Months

Nine Months

Year

Quarter

Quarter

Particulars

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

31.12.2021

30 9.2021

31.12.2020

31.12.2021

31.12.2020

31.3.2021

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited!

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

-

J..:!l

.i?L

(31

14)

(!ii

({l)

Segment-wise Revenue, Results, Assets, Llabllltles and Capital

Employed

1

Sugmont Revenue:

76897

67625

74707

209828

187642

262352

a) ClgareUes, Tobar.co and reratad Pmduc(s

bl RetaII a�d related Products

9764

9047

8017

26579

21870

30222

2

Tot'lll rnven110 from oper.itlons

86661

76672

82724

236407

209512

292574

Segment Results:

a) Cigarettes, Tobacco and related Products

15195

12812

14555

40790

32753

46792

b) Retail and related Products

(1842)

(2379)

(2532)

(6464)

(7888)

(9975)

Total

13353

10433

12023

34326

24865

36817

Add/(Less):

  1. Finance costs
  2. Un-allocabfeincome net of unallocable expenditure

(97)

2529

(111)

(37)

(306)

(92)

3225

3249

8067

9082

(343) 10021

3

Profit before tax

15785

13547

15235

42087

33855

46495

Assets:

a) Cigarettes, Tobacco and related Products

173935

168956

164926

173935

164926

169392

b) Retail and related Products

26930

26816

29766

26930

29766

. 29876

c) Unallocated Corporate Assets

,-

181226

176461

144806

181226

144806

152568

Total Assets

382091

372233

339498

382091

339498

351838

4

Llabllltles:

a) Cigarettes, Tobacco and related Products

93202

88150

75537

93202

75537

77366

b) Retail and related Products

21699

21619

23121

21899

23121

23283

c) Unallocated Corporate LiabiliUes

5702

12683

9257

5702

9257

9544

Total Llabllltles

107915

120803

107915

110193

5

120803

122452

Capital Employed

a) Cigarettes, Tobacco and relaled Products

80733

B0606

69369

60733

89389

92026

b) Retail and related Products

5031

5197

6645

5031

6645

6593

c) Unallocated Capital Employed

175524

163776

135549

175524

135549

143024

Total Capital Employed

281288

249781

231583

261288

231583

241643

Total 14+51

I

382091

372233

339498

382091

339498

351836

fM,/'

Noles to unaudited standalone financial resulls.

The above results are as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obllgations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201 <>·amended and have been taken on record by the

Board of Direclors at its meeting held on January 29, 2022 after being reviewed by the Audit Committee.

  • These financial results have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as prescribed under seclion 133 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended,
  • As the effects of COVID-19 pandemic are still unfolding, some sense of uncertainty continues to prevail not just in India but across the globe The Company has considered the possible impact of the prevailing situation on the carrying amounts of its various assets Based on the current estimates arrived at by using in ternal and exlernal sources ol information, the Company does not expect any material impact on such carrying values, The impact of COVID-19 on lhe Company's financial statements may differ from that estimated as at the date of approval of Standalone Financial Results.
  • The figures for the previous periods have been re-classified/re-grouped, wherever necessary, to correspond with the current period's classincation/ disclosure. Limited Review:
    The Limited Review, as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, has been completed and the related Report forwarded to the Stock Exchanges. This Report does not have any impact on the above "Results and Notes" for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 which needs to be eKplained,

Registered Office:

For and on behalf of the Board

'Macropolo Building', Ground Floor,

Bina Modi ,'tY'.'..� 0

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Lalbaug,

Mumbai - 400 033.

(Dr. Bina Modi)

New Deihl : January 29, 2022

Managing Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GPI - Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 09:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
