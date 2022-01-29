Godfrey Phillips India : Financial Result Updates

29th January, 2022 The Manager, Listing Department The Manager National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. BSE Ltd. Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G 25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra-Kurla Complex Dalal Streei, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 F'ax r�o.: ()22-22721919, 3121 Fax No. : 022-26598237 / 38 BSE Scrip Code: 500163 NSE Symbol : GODFRYPHLP

Reg.: i. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2021 ii. Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2021

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today, i.e. 29th January, 2022, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st D�cember, 2021. The same has also been reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held today.

A copy of the Statement of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2021, approved by the Board pursuant to Regulation 3.3 of the Securities And Excl1ange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requireine11ts) Regulations, 2015, is enclosed for your reference and record. A copy thereof has also been sent for publication as per the requirements. The meeting commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at �45_p.m.

Further, we would like to submit that M/s. S. R. Batlil:;oi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried out the I iinited review of the Unaudited Standalont and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine month:; ended 31 st December. 2l)21 and the Board bas also taken on record their Limited Review Reporl on th� said Results. A copy of the Limited Review Report is also enclosed herewith.

