Godfrey Phillips India : Financial Result Updates

Reg.: i. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 3!51 December, 2021 ii. Limited Review Report for the quarter aml nine months ended 3l51 December, 2021
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has, at its meeting held today, i.e. 29th January, 2022, inter-alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st D�cember, 2021. The same has also been reviewed by the Audit Committee in its meeting held today.
A copy of the Statement of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2021, approved by the Board pursuant to Regulation 3.3 of the Securities And Excl1ange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requireine11ts) Regulations, 2015, is enclosed for your reference and record. A copy thereof has also been sent for publication as per the requirements. The meeting commenced at 12:30 p.m. and concluded at �45_p.m.
Further, we would like to submit that M/s. S. R. Batlil:;oi & Co. LLP, Chartered Accountants, the Statutory Auditors of the Company have carried out the I iinited review of the Unaudited Standalont and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and nine month:; ended 31 st December. 2l)21 and the Board bas also taken on record their Limited Review Reporl on th� said Results. A copy of the Limited Review Report is also enclosed herewith.
Independent Auditor's Review Report on the Quarterly and Year to Date Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company Pursuant to the Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended
Review Report to
The Board of Directors
Godfrey Phillips India Limited
We have reviewed the accompanying statement of unaudited standalone financial results of Godfrey Phillips India Limited (the "Company") for the qua1ter ended December 31, 2021 and year to date from April O I, 2021 to December 31, 202 l (the "Statement") attached herewith, being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended (the "Listing Regulations").
2. This Statement, which is the responsibility of the Company's Management and approved by the Company's Board of Directors, has been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in Indian Accounting Standard 34, (Tod AS 34) "Interim Financial Reporting" prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended, read with relevant mies issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on the Statement based on our review.
3. We conducted our review of the Statement in accordance with the Standard on Review Engagements (SRE) 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity" issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. This standard requires that we plan and perform the review to obtain moderate assurance as to whether the Stat�ment is free of mate1ial misstatement. A review of interim financial info1mation consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
4. Based on our review conducted as above, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying Statement, prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles laid down in the aforesaid Indian Accounting Standards ('Ind AS') specified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended, read with relevant rules issued thereunder and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, has not disclosed the information required to be disclosed in terms of the Listing Regulations, including the manner in which it is to be disclosed, or that it contains any material misstatement.
For S.R. BATLIBOI & Co. LLP
Chartered Accountants
Registration number: 301003E/E300005
�
Partner
Membership No.: 086370
UDIN: 22086370AAAAAH5539
Place of Signature: New Delhi
Date: January 29, 2022
S.R. Batliboi & Co LLP, a Limited Liability Partnership with LLP Identity No AAB-4294
Statement <>f Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
----· Preceeding
(Rs. in lakhs)
Corresponding
Nine M<>nths
Year
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Nine Months
Particulars
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
31.12.2021
30.9.2021
31.12.2020
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
31.3.2021
(Unaudltad)
(Unaudited}
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
/Audited)
(1)
(2)
(�)
(4)
(5)
(6)
Revenue from operations
(a) Revenue from co nlracts with cuslomers
85806
75762
82261
234041
208255
290470
(b) Other operating revenues
855
910
463
2366
1257
2104
Total revenue frDm operations
86661
76672
82724
236407
209512
292574
2
Other income
2680
3446
3615
8658
10082
11770
3
Total income (1+2)
89341
80118
86339
304344
245065
219594
Expenses
(a) Cost of materials consumed
18030
14046
16311
45058
35868
51190
(b) Purchases of stock-in-trade
15186
14264
17425
45326
56500
72496
(c) Changes in inventories of finished goods,
(1481)
760
(106)
(2001)
( 2923)
(1846)
stock in-trade and work-in-process
(d) Excise duty
16126
12701
13485
41229
30624
436D9
(e) Employee benefits expenses
6862
6539
5758
20083
17120
23547
(f) Finance costs
756
755
695
2252
213D
3070
(g) Depreciation and amortisation expenses
3670
3486
3316
10581
10002
13845
(h) Advertising and sales promotion expenses
1786
2D36
1793
5164
4350
6677
(il Other expenses
12619
11984
12427
35286
32068
45261
Total expenses
73556
68571
71104
202978
185739
257849
5
Profit before tax (3-4)
15785
13547
15235
42087
33855
46495
6
Tax expense
(a) Current tax
3616
3173
3424
9906
7287
10235
(b) Deferred tax charael(credit)
37D
175
395
1626)
417
566
Total ta>< exoonse
3986
3348
3819
9280
7704
10801
7
Profit for the perlDd (5-6)
11799
10199
11416
32807
26151
35694
Other comprehensive Income
Items that will not to be reclassified to profit or toss
(a) loss on remeasurements of the
(391)
(262)
(401)
(914)
(872)
(182)
defined benefit/contribution plans
(b) Tax relating to items that will not be
98
66
101
230
219
46
reclassified lo prom or loss
- Total other comprehensive income, net of tax
12931
11961
/300)
16841
16531
(1361
9
Total comprehensive Income for the period (7+8)
11506
10003
11116
32123
25498
35558
10
Paid up equity share capital
1040
1D40
1040
1040
1040
1040
(Face value or Rs. 2 per share)
11
Reserves excluding revaluation reserves
240603
12
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Rs.) ('not annualised)
22.69'
19.62'
21.96'
63,10'
50.30'
66.65
.
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED
Statement of Unaudited Standalone Flnanclel Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
(Rs. in lakhs)
Quarter
Proceeding
Corresponding
Nine Months
Nine Months
Year
Quarter
Quarter
Particulars
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
31.12.2021
30 9.2021
31.12.2020
31.12.2021
31.12.2020
31.3.2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited!
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
-
J..:!l
.i?L
(31
14)
(!ii
({l)
Segment-wise Revenue, Results, Assets, Llabllltles and Capital
Employed
1
Sugmont Revenue:
76897
67625
74707
209828
187642
262352
a) ClgareUes, Tobar.co and reratad Pmduc(s
bl RetaII a�d related Products
9764
9047
8017
26579
21870
30222
2
Tot'lll rnven110 from oper.itlons
86661
76672
82724
236407
209512
292574
Segment Results:
a) Cigarettes, Tobacco and related Products
15195
12812
14555
40790
32753
46792
b) Retail and related Products
(1842)
(2379)
(2532)
(6464)
(7888)
(9975)
Total
13353
10433
12023
34326
24865
36817
Add/(Less):
Finance costs
Un-allocabfeincome net of unallocable expenditure
(97)
2529
(111)
(37)
(306)
(92)
3225
3249
8067
9082
(343) 10021
3
Profit before tax
15785
13547
15235
42087
33855
46495
Assets:
a) Cigarettes, Tobacco and related Products
173935
168956
164926
173935
164926
169392
b) Retail and related Products
26930
26816
29766
26930
29766
. 29876
c) Unallocated Corporate Assets
,-
181226
176461
144806
181226
144806
152568
Total Assets
382091
372233
339498
382091
339498
351838
4
Llabllltles:
a) Cigarettes, Tobacco and related Products
93202
88150
75537
93202
75537
77366
b) Retail and related Products
21699
21619
23121
21899
23121
23283
c) Unallocated Corporate LiabiliUes
5702
12683
9257
5702
9257
9544
Total Llabllltles
107915
120803
107915
110193
5
120803
122452
Capital Employed
a) Cigarettes, Tobacco and relaled Products
80733
B0606
69369
60733
89389
92026
b) Retail and related Products
5031
5197
6645
5031
6645
6593
c) Unallocated Capital Employed
175524
163776
135549
175524
135549
143024
Total Capital Employed
281288
249781
231583
261288
231583
241643
Total 14+51
I
382091
372233
339498
382091
339498
351836
fM,/'
Noles to unaudited standalone financial resulls.
The above results are as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obllgations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 201 <>·amended and have been taken on record by the
Board of Direclors at its meeting held on January 29, 2022 after being reviewed by the Audit Committee.
•
These financial results have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) as prescribed under seclion 133 of Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended,
As the effects of COVID-19 pandemic are still unfolding, some sense of uncertainty continues to prevail not just in India but across the globe The Company has considered the possible impact of the prevailing situation on the carrying amounts of its various assets Based on the current estimates arrived at by using in ternal and exlernal sources ol information, the Company does not expect any material impact on such carrying values, The impact of COVID-19 on lhe Company's financial statements may differ from that estimated as at the date of approval of Standalone Financial Results.
The figures for the previous periods have been re-classified/re-grouped, wherever necessary, to correspond with the current period's classincation/ disclosure. Limited Review:
The Limited Review, as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, has been completed and the related Report forwarded to the Stock Exchanges. This Report does not have any impact on the above "Results and Notes" for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 which needs to be eKplained,
Registered Office:
For and on behalf of the Board
'Macropolo Building', Ground Floor,
Bina Modi ,'tY'.'..�0•
Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Lalbaug,
Mumbai - 400 033.
(Dr. Bina Modi)
New Deihl : January 29, 2022
Managing Director
