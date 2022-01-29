Godfrey Phillips India : Outcome of Board Meeting

Plot No.14, Jasola District Centre Jasola, New Delhi-110025 India. Tel.: +91 11 2683 2155, 6111 9300 Fax: +91 11 4168 9102 www.godfreyphillips.com
29th .January, 2022
The Manager, Listing Department
The Manager
National Stock Exchange oflndia Ltd.
BSE Ltd.
Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G
25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001
Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051
Fax No. : 022-22721919, 3121
Fax No.: 022-26598237 / 38
BSE Scrip Code : 500163
NSE Symbol : GODFRYPHLP
Sub: Outcome ofthe Board Meeting & Disclosure under Regulation 30 of tbe SEBI (LODR)
Regulations, 2015
Dear Sir,
The Board of Directors of the Company, during its meeting held on 29th January 2022, discussed and took note of the following position regarding the land situated at Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai.
The land bearing number CTS 631 which housed the main factory building was inspected by the Municipal Corporation ("the Corporation") and the existing structure thereon was found to be in dilapidated condition and dangerous and hence, was advised to be demolished by the Corporation. Therefore, the Company has barricaded the stnicture and is in the process- of appointing a contractor to demolish the same.
The Company is yet to firm up the re-development plans and the same shall be shared with ali concerned once the Company is in position to do so.
The above disclosure may be treated as a disclosure under the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
GPI - Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 09:00:06 UTC.