Godfrey Phillips India : Outcome of Board Meeting

29th .January, 2022 The Manager, Listing Department The Manager National Stock Exchange oflndia Ltd. BSE Ltd. Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G 25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra-Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051 Fax No. : 022-22721919, 3121 Fax No.: 022-26598237 / 38 BSE Scrip Code : 500163 NSE Symbol : GODFRYPHLP

Sub: Outcome ofthe Board Meeting & Disclosure under Regulation 30 of tbe SEBI (LODR)

Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir,

The Board of Directors of the Company, during its meeting held on 29th January 2022, discussed and took note of the following position regarding the land situated at Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai.

The land bearing number CTS 631 which housed the main factory building was inspected by the Municipal Corporation ("the Corporation") and the existing structure thereon was found to be in dilapidated condition and dangerous and hence, was advised to be demolished by the Corporation. Therefore, the Company has barricaded the stnicture and is in the process- of appointing a contractor to demolish the same.

The Company is yet to firm up the re-development plans and the same shall be shared with ali concerned once the Company is in position to do so.

The above disclosure may be treated as a disclosure under the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Godfrey Phillips India Limited

Company Secretary

