    500163   INE260B01028

GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED

(500163)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/28
1135.05 INR   +3.60%
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
2021Godfrey Phillips India Appoints New CEO
MT
2021Godfrey Phillips India's Consolidated Profit Inches Up in Fiscal Q2
MT
Godfrey Phillips India : Outcome of Board Meeting

01/29/2022 | 04:01am EST
GODFREY PHILLIPS

-INDIALIMIT!D-----------

Omaxe Square

Plot No.14, Jasola District Centre Jasola, New Delhi-110025 India. Tel.: +91 11 2683 2155, 6111 9300 Fax: +91 11 4168 9102 www.godfreyphillips.com

29th .January, 2022

The Manager, Listing Department

The Manager

National Stock Exchange oflndia Ltd.

BSE Ltd.

Exchange Plaza, C-1,Block-G

25th Floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 051

Fax No. : 022-22721919, 3121

Fax No.: 022-26598237 / 38

BSE Scrip Code : 500163

NSE Symbol : GODFRYPHLP

Sub: Outcome ofthe Board Meeting & Disclosure under Regulation 30 of tbe SEBI (LODR)

Regulations, 2015

Dear Sir,

The Board of Directors of the Company, during its meeting held on 29th January 2022, discussed and took note of the following position regarding the land situated at Chakala, Andheri (East), Mumbai.

The land bearing number CTS 631 which housed the main factory building was inspected by the Municipal Corporation ("the Corporation") and the existing structure thereon was found to be in dilapidated condition and dangerous and hence, was advised to be demolished by the Corporation. Therefore, the Company has barricaded the stnicture and is in the process- of appointing a contractor to demolish the same.

The Company is yet to firm up the re-development plans and the same shall be shared with ali concerned once the Company is in position to do so.

The above disclosure may be treated as a disclosure under the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Godfrey Phillips India Limited

Company Secretary

India's Best Companies

To Work For 20'!!.....

1 D.l.::II

1JmEl'oNo1nu

Regd. Office: 'Macropolo Building', Ground Floor, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Lalbaug, Mumbai - 400 033

CIN : L16004MH 1936PLC008587

GPI - Godfrey Phillips India Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 27 155 M 362 M 362 M
Net income 2022 4 095 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 2,91%
Capitalization 59 016 M 787 M 787 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,17x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 988
Free-Float -
Godfrey Phillips India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1 135,05 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bina Modi President, Managing Director & Director
Bhisham Wadhera Chief Executive Officer
Sunil Agrawal Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Rajendra Ambalal Shah Chairman
Sanjay Gupta Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED0.76%787
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.97%159 186
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC15.77%97 747
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.23%25 728
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC9.28%22 115
VECTOR GROUP LTD.-1.83%1 738