Godolphin Resources : Application for quotation of securities - GRL

GODOLPHIN RESOURCES LIMITED

New announcement

Monday May 02, 2022

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

ASX +security code: GRL
Security description: ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Number of +securities to be quoted: 9,175
Issue date: 02/05/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

GODOLPHIN RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code GRL

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 2/5/2022

Registration number 13633779950

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

GRLAI : OPTION EXPIRING 15-JUN-2022 EX 20C

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

GRL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options The first date the options were The last date the options were that were exercised or other exercised or other +convertible exercised or other +convertible +convertible securities that were securities were converted securities were converted converted 2/5/2022 2/5/2022 9,175

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date 2/5/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted 9,175

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quotedWhat is the issue price per +security?

AUD 0.20000000