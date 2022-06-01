Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Godolphin Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    GRL   AU0000065195

GODOLPHIN RESOURCES LIMITED

(GRL)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/01 01:20:30 am EDT
0.1150 AUD    0.00%
03:42aGODOLPHIN RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - GRL
PU
05/26Godolphin Resources Limited Provides Update on Progress Across Several Projects from Its Portfolio
CI
05/02GODOLPHIN RESOURCES : Application for quotation of securities - GRL
PU
Godolphin Resources : Application for quotation of securities - GRL

06/01/2022 | 03:42am EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

GODOLPHIN RESOURCES LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday June 01, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

GRL

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

4,471

01/06/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

GODOLPHIN RESOURCES LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

13633779950

1.3

ASX issuer code

GRL

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/6/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

GRLAI : OPTION EXPIRING 15-JUN-2022 EX 20C

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

GRL : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

4,471

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

1/6/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

1/6/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

1/6/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

4,471

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.20000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Godolphin Resources Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 07:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,03  0,02  0,02 
Net income 2021 -1,41 M -1,01 M -1,01 M
Net cash 2021 4,38 M 3,14 M 3,14 M
P/E ratio 2021 -8,24x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,67 M 6,93 M 6,93 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 240 830 404x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 70,8%
