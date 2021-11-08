High Grade Gold Intersected at Quarry Lode Drilling

GLPRC011: 4m @ 0.84g/t Au from 52m including 1m @ 1.75g/t Au and 1m @ 1.0% Zn from 52m
Drilling underway at the Gundagai Project with five RC drill holes completed at the Emu and Mantons prospects - additional six holes to be drilled shortly
Exploration Licence Application ELA6352 submitted to Department of Regional NSW further strengthening the Company's land position in the prospective southern Lachlan Fold Belt
Godolphin Resources Limited (ASX:GRL) ("Godolphin" or the "Company") is pleased to advise it has received assay results from the recent Quarry Lode Reverse Circulation (RC) percussion drilling program at the Lewis Ponds Project and updates for the current drill program underway at the Gundagai Project. The Company has also submitted a new Exploration Licence Application (ELA6352) to bolster its tenement portfolio and foothold across the highly prospective Gilmore Fault zone in the southern Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB).
Managing Director, Jeneta Owens commented: "The assay results from the Quarry Lode drilling at our Lewis Ponds Project demonstrate the potential to expand the current mineral resource. Mineralisation remains open to the north-west plus up and down dip, providing several opportunities for the Company to capitalise over the coming months.
"Our team mobilised to the Gundagai project and have to date completed 5 of the 11 holes of the planned RC drill program. We look forward to providing further updates regarding the completion of this drill campaign and assay results as they are received."
The Lewis Ponds Project is a high priority project, due to the extensive historic gold and base metal workings at Lewis Ponds, and the current Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 6.2Mt @ 2.0g/t gold, 80g/t silver, 2.7% zinc, 1.6% lead & 0.2% copper1.
Refer to ASX announcement of 02 February 2021
Quarry Lode Drilling
Assay results for the four RC holes testing the Quarry Lode mineralisation near surface and to the north west of the current MRE at Lewis Ponds have been received, with all four holes intersecting gold, silver and base metal mineralisation. Narrow, higher grade gold mineralisation is associated with silver, lead and zinc mineralisation confirming the high zinc and lead pXRF readings taken in the field during drilling. Table 1 overleaf provides a summary of the intercept highlights from the program.
The RC drilling program intersected sulphides in all holes, with occurrences of chalcopyrite and sphalerite observed in the drill chips. Narrow zones of stringer veins containing lead and zinc sulphides and gold mineralisation also occurred across all four holes drilled in the program.
Based on USD=0.73AUD and a 6-month average of the price for each commodity from January 2021 to end of June 2021. www.kitco.com
Figure 1. Plan view of the Quarry Lode drill program plotted on aerial imagery, results and interpreted mineralisation projected to surface.
HoleID
From
To
Interval (m)
Au g/t
Ag ppm
Pb %
Pb ppm Zn %
Zn ppm
Au Eq g/t
GLPRC008
14
15
1
0.12
38.2
0.57
5680
0.96
9580
1.99
59
60
1
0.08
29.3
0.34
3380
1.06
10610
2.04
66
67
1
0.66
32.1
0.50
5030
1.37
13700
2.68
70
78
8
1.07
42.6
0.49
4868
1.09
10880
3.07
incl.
70
71
1
6.5
172
1.38
13800
0.28
2800
12.85
GLPRC009
50
51
1
0.07
22
0.52
5240
1.02
10200
1.60
54
55
1
0.07
25.2
0.91
9130
1.01
10100
2.03
66
73
7
0.65
22.74
0.37
3708
0.78
7798
1.95
incl.
69
70
1
0.08
36.2
0.75
7450
1.47
14700
2.37
and
72
73
1
4.09
12
0.14
1410
0.33
3260
4.71
GLPRC010
35
37
1
0.43
93.9
1.42
14240
2.36
23600
4.93
incl.
35
36
0.75
154
2.31
23100
3.55
35500
7.80
GLPRC011
1
2
1
0.09
39.8
0.687
6870
1.42
14200
2.29
52
53
1
1.75
32.4
0.594
5940
1.01
10100
2.23161
Table 1. Summary of drill result highlights from the quarry drilling program.
Gold and base metal mineralisation appears to be steeply east dipping zones of stringer veins within highly a deformed marble and siltstone rock package which is open to the northwest along strike as well as up and down dip. Recent results, coupled with open mineralisation highlight the outstanding opportunity to increase the size, particularly along the western edge, of the current Lewis Ponds MRE. Figure 1 outlines recent drilling, highlighting potential mineralised zones which are open to the northwest. Cross sections shown in Figures 2, 3 & 4 are orthogonal to north due to the strike trend of the mineralisation and highlight the recent results downhole with combined lead and zinc percentages and gold equivalent in grams per tonne.
Figure 2. Cross sections of GLPRC008 and GLPRC009, facing north west with 50m clipping, highlighting high-grade AuEq intercepts in both holes and interpreted mineralised zone.
Figure 3. GLRP010 & GLRP011 oblique section facing north west with 100m clipping, highlighting AuEq intercepts and interpreted Au mineralised zones.
Interpretation
The drilling results confirm the mineralisation continues to the northwest and encouragingly, the Quarry Lode mineralisation is open along strike with the higher grades and thicker mineralised intervals intersected in GLPRC008 and GLRPC009. Assay results show that the gold is associated with base metal mineralisation within the siltstones. Sulphide stringers within strongly deformed siltstones appear to be controlling the mineralisation in the Quarry Lode. Follow up drilling will likely to be diamond drill core to test mineralisation extents both up and down dip of the current drilling.
No gold only mineralisation (being an orogenic style) is apparent in the current drilling. Gold and base metal mineralisation does not appear to be associated with zones of fine-grained pyrite in the Quarry Lode, indicating the gold should be amenable to treatment using a conventional flotation flowsheet as envisaged for the broader Lewis Ponds MRE.
Gundagai Project - EL8586 and EL8061
Godolphin advises that five RC drill holes for a total 616m have been completed on the Gundagai North tenement (EL8586) (Figure 4) to date. The Company will drill an additional six RC holes, for a total of 1,825m on the project. The current program is expected to be completed in the next couple of weeks with assay results to be reported in Q1 2022.
The planned drilling has been completed at the Emu prospect, with the rig now moved to the Manton's prospect. One hole has been drilled at the Manton's prospect, with additional drilling to commence within the month, following a short delay due to unseasonal widespread heavy rain creating unsafe drilling conditions.
Drilling at the Manton's prospect has been designed to test historic workings along mineralised quartz veins that crop out at surface within dacitic volcanics of the Frampton Volcanic unit. Drilling was oriented perpendicular to the strike of the old workings to intercept mineralised quartz veins and porphyry dykes at depth. Logging from the drill program has identified numerous narrow quartz vein intersections with occasional pyrite mineralisation within altered, chloritised and siliceous dacite porphyry rocks.
Figure 4: Location of drilled RC holes for the Gundagai North program.
