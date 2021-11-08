9th November 2021

HIGH GRADE GOLD INTERSECTED AT QUARRY LODE DRILLING

Zones of gold, silver and base metal mineralisation intersected in four Reverse Circulation percussion (RC) drill holes from the Quarry Lode, Lewis Ponds Project

Significant intercepts include;

GLPRC008: 8m @ 1.07g/t Au from 70m including 1m @ 6.5g/t Au, 172g/t Ag and 1.38% Pb GLPRC008: 8m @ 1.1% Zn from 70m including 1m @ 2.8% Zn GLPRC009: 3m @ 1.82g/t Au from 72m including 1m @ 4.09g/t Au, 1m @ 0.52% Pb and 1.0% Zn from 50m, 1m @ 0.9% Pb and 1.0% Zn from 54m. GLPRC010: 1m @ 0.75g/t Au, 154g/t Ag, 2.3% Pb and 3.6% GLPRC011: 4m @ 0.84g/t Au from 52m including 1m @ 1.75g/t Au and 1m @ 1.0% Zn from 52m

Drilling underway at the Gundagai Project with five RC drill holes completed at the Emu and Mantons prospects - additional six holes to be drilled shortly

Exploration Licence Application ELA6352 submitted to Department of Regional NSW further strengthening the Company's land position in the prospective southern Lachlan Fold Belt

Godolphin Resources Limited (ASX:GRL) ("Godolphin" or the "Company") is pleased to advise it has received assay results from the recent Quarry Lode Reverse Circulation (RC) percussion drilling program at the Lewis Ponds Project and updates for the current drill program underway at the Gundagai Project. The Company has also submitted a new Exploration Licence Application (ELA6352) to bolster its tenement portfolio and foothold across the highly prospective Gilmore Fault zone in the southern Lachlan Fold Belt (LFB).

Managing Director, Jeneta Owens commented: "The assay results from the Quarry Lode drilling at our Lewis Ponds Project demonstrate the potential to expand the current mineral resource. Mineralisation remains open to the north-west plus up and down dip, providing several opportunities for the Company to capitalise over the coming months.

"Our team mobilised to the Gundagai project and have to date completed 5 of the 11 holes of the planned RC drill program. We look forward to providing further updates regarding the completion of this drill campaign and assay results as they are received."

The Lewis Ponds Project is a high priority project, due to the extensive historic gold and base metal workings at Lewis Ponds, and the current Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 6.2Mt @ 2.0g/t gold, 80g/t silver, 2.7% zinc, 1.6% lead & 0.2% copper1.