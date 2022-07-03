Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  Godrej Agrovet Limited
  News
  Summary
    540743   INE850D01014

GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED

(540743)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-30
502.30 INR   -0.90%
06:23aGODREJ AGROVET : Re-appointment
PU
06/01ICRA Affirms AA Rating on Godrej Agrovet's Bank Financing
MT
05/26Crisil Keeps A1+ Rating on Godrej Agrovet's Commercial Paper
MT
Summary 
Summary

Godrej Agrovet : Re-appointment

07/03/2022 | 06:23am EDT
Date: July 3, 2022

To,

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001

Bandra (East), Mumbai-400 051

Ref.: BSE Scrip Code No. "540743"

Ref.: "GODREJAGRO"

Sub.: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Ref.: Re-appointment of Mr. Natarajan Srinivasan as an "Independent Director", for a second term of 5 (five) years commencing from July 18, 2022 upto July 17, 2027.

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), that the Shareholders of the Company by a Special Resolution passed through Postal Ballot concluded on July 2, 2022, has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Natarajan Srinivasan as an "Independent Director" of the Company, for a second term of 5 (five) years commencing from July 18, 2022 upto July 17, 2027.

The above information is also uploaded on the Company's website, viz. www.godrejagrovet.com.

Please take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For Godrej Agrovet Limited

Vivek Raizada

Head - Legal & Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

(ICSI Membership No.: ACS 11787)

Place: Mumbai

Disclaimer

Godrej Agrovet Ltd. published this content on 03 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2022 10:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
