Godrej Agrovet : Re-appointment

Date: July 3, 2022 To, To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited P. J. Towers, Dalal Street, Fort Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra (East), Mumbai-400 051 Ref.: BSE Scrip Code No. "540743" Ref.: "GODREJAGRO"

Sub.: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Ref.: Re-appointment of Mr. Natarajan Srinivasan as an "Independent Director", for a second term of 5 (five) years commencing from July 18, 2022 upto July 17, 2027.

Dear Sir/Madam,

This is to inform you under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), that the Shareholders of the Company by a Special Resolution passed through Postal Ballot concluded on July 2, 2022, has approved the re-appointment of Mr. Natarajan Srinivasan as an "Independent Director" of the Company, for a second term of 5 (five) years commencing from July 18, 2022 upto July 17, 2027.

The above information is also uploaded on the Company's website, viz. www.godrejagrovet.com.

Please take the same on your records.

Thanking you,

Yours Sincerely,

For Godrej Agrovet Limited

Vivek Raizada

Head - Legal & Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

(ICSI Membership No.: ACS 11787)

Place: Mumbai