Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Godrej Agrovet Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    540743   INE850D01014

GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED

(540743)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
508.50 INR   +0.82%
07/18Godrej Agrovet Limited Announces Cessation of Raghunath A. Mashelkar as Non-Executive and Independent Director
CI
07/03GODREJ AGROVET : Re-appointment
PU
06/01ICRA Affirms AA Rating on Godrej Agrovet's Bank Financing
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Godrej Agrovet Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 30, 2022

07/30/2022 | 05:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome you all to the Godrej Agrovet Limited Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED
07/18Godrej Agrovet Limited Announces Cessation of Raghunath A. Mashelkar as Non-Executive a..
CI
07/03GODREJ AGROVET : Re-appointment
PU
06/01ICRA Affirms AA Rating on Godrej Agrovet's Bank Financing
MT
05/26Crisil Keeps A1+ Rating on Godrej Agrovet's Commercial Paper
MT
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Godrej Agrovet Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10Godrej Agrovet's Fiscal Q4 Consolidated Net Profit Surges
MT
05/09Godrej Agrovet Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/09Godrej Agrovet Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/09Godrej Agrovet Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31,..
CI
03/24Godrej Agrovet Invests $3 Million More in Wholly Owned Subsidiary
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 92 430 M 1 165 M 1 165 M
Net income 2023 4 768 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
Net Debt 2023 14 566 M 184 M 184 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 1,87%
Capitalization 97 714 M 1 232 M 1 232 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 711
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Godrej Agrovet Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 508,50 INR
Average target price 618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Balram Singh Yadav Managing Director & Executive Director
S. Varadaraj CFO, Head-Legal & Information Technology
Nadir Burjorji Godrej Non-Executive Chairman
Kamlesh Fondekar Head-Research & Development
Vivek Pritamlal Raizada Secretary, Compliance Officer & Head-Legal
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED-1.95%1 232
CORTEVA, INC.21.72%41 649
QL RESOURCES BERHAD15.97%2 899
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.7.73%1 770
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.7.64%1 421
FUJIAN TIANMA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD70.12%1 359