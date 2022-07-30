Log in
Equities
India
Bombay Stock Exchange
Godrej Agrovet Limited
News
Summary
540743
INE850D01014
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED
(540743)
Add to my list
Report
2022-07-28
2022-07-28
508.50
INR
+0.82%
07/18
Godrej Agrovet Limited Announces Cessation of Raghunath A. Mashelkar as Non-Executive and Independent Director
CI
07/03
GODREJ AGROVET
: Re-appointment
PU
06/01
ICRA Affirms AA Rating on Godrej Agrovet's Bank Financing
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : Godrej Agrovet Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 30, 2022
07/30/2022
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome you all to the Godrej Agrovet Limited Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED
07/18
Godrej Agrovet Limited Announces Cessation of Raghunath A. Mashelkar as Non-Executive a..
CI
07/03
GODREJ AGROVET
: Re-appointment
PU
06/01
ICRA Affirms AA Rating on Godrej Agrovet's Bank Financing
MT
05/26
Crisil Keeps A1+ Rating on Godrej Agrovet's Commercial Paper
MT
05/10
TRANSCRIPT
: Godrej Agrovet Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10
Godrej Agrovet's Fiscal Q4 Consolidated Net Profit Surges
MT
05/09
Godrej Agrovet Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/09
Godrej Agrovet Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/09
Godrej Agrovet Limited Recommends Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31,..
CI
03/24
Godrej Agrovet Invests $3 Million More in Wholly Owned Subsidiary
MT
More news
Financials
INR
USD
Sales 2023
92 430 M
1 165 M
1 165 M
Net income 2023
4 768 M
60,1 M
60,1 M
Net Debt 2023
14 566 M
184 M
184 M
P/E ratio 2023
20,5x
Yield 2023
1,87%
Capitalization
97 714 M
1 232 M
1 232 M
EV / Sales 2023
1,21x
EV / Sales 2024
1,08x
Nbr of Employees
2 711
Free-Float
15,3%
More Financials
Chart GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
508,50 INR
Average target price
618,33 INR
Spread / Average Target
21,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Balram Singh Yadav
Managing Director & Executive Director
S. Varadaraj
CFO, Head-Legal & Information Technology
Nadir Burjorji Godrej
Non-Executive Chairman
Kamlesh Fondekar
Head-Research & Development
Vivek Pritamlal Raizada
Secretary, Compliance Officer & Head-Legal
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
GODREJ AGROVET LIMITED
-1.95%
1 232
CORTEVA, INC.
21.72%
41 649
QL RESOURCES BERHAD
15.97%
2 899
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.
7.73%
1 770
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.
7.64%
1 421
FUJIAN TIANMA SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD
70.12%
1 359
More Results
