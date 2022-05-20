Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Godrej Consumer Products Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GODREJCP   INE102D01028

GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED

(GODREJCP)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/20 07:16:35 am EDT
758.40 INR   -4.68%
07:35aGCPL GOES DIGITAL : makes two senior level appointments of executives with significant experience in digital transformation to its Global Leadership Team
PU
03:56aNomura Adjusts Godrej Consumer Products' Price Target to 950 Indian Rupees From 1,150 Rupees, Keeps at Buy
MT
01:49aIndian shares jump over 2% as auto, metal stocks rally
RE
GCPL goes Digital: makes two senior level appointments of executives with significant experience in digital transformation to its Global Leadership Team

05/20/2022 | 07:35am EDT
Godrej Consumer Products Limited goes Digital:

makes two senior level appointments of executives with

significant experience in digital transformation to its Global Leadership Team

Rajesh Sethuraman, former Vice President of Digital Process Transformation at Unilever

appointed as GCPL's Chief Executive Officer of ASEAN;

Vijay Kannan, Global Chief Information and Digital Officer of Shell's Global Lubricants business,

appointed as GCPL's Head of Business Transformation and Digital

Mumbai, India - May 19, 2022: Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) today announced two senior level appointments of executives with significant experience in digital transformation to its Global Leadership Team effective July 2022, as part of a larger plan for a digitally-led business transformation.

Rajesh Sethuraman will join as Chief Executive Officer of ASEAN. Rajesh has spent 21 years at Hindustan Unilever and Unilever, leading teams across categories and divisions in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa to deliver significant value for the business. In his previous role as Vice President of Digital Process Transformation, he led the execution of Unilever's largest digital transformation programme across Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Vijay Kannan will be appointed as the Head of Business Transformation and Digital. Vijay is currently the Global Chief Information and Digital Officer of the Global Lubricants business of Shell, a global market leader that operates in over 100 countries. He has had past experience as Hindustan Unilever's IT Head, and prior to that in Asian Paints.

Commenting on the appointments, Sudhir Sitapati, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GCPL, said:

"We have ambitious aspirations for GCPL, inspired by our purpose of bringing the goodness of health and beauty to consumers in emerging markets. Our strategy is to grow category development driven by relevance, access and marketing investments, and funded by a digitally enabled simplification of our company.

We are on a journey to reduce inventory and wasted costs to create significant fuel for this growth and digital transformation. But investments are only part of the story in digital transformation. People and culture are more important, and towards that, I am delighted to welcome Rajesh Sethuraman and Vijay Kannan to GCPL, and as members of our Global Leadership Team. Their significant experience in digital transformation will be critical as we reimagine the next phase of GCPL's growth journey. The brief is simple: If we were a digital-first company, how would we look at dramatically reducing our cost to serve, and enhancing consumer delight?"

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Press Release - May 19, 2022

Page 1 of 3

Profile: Rajesh Sethuraman

Rajesh Sethuraman has 26 years of work experience, the majority of which he has spent at Unilever, leading teams across categories and divisions in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa to deliver significant value for the business. He has also worked at Crompton Greaves and Heinz India.

In his previous role, Rajesh led the execution of Unilever's largest digital transformation programme across Asia, Africa and the Middle East; enhancing customer experience, while delivering a simplified, agile, and cost-efficient organisation. The programme future-proofs the company's core operations through the end-to-end reimagination of processes, technology, and organisation design. It aims to deliver significant improvement to the bottom-line growth ambition, and enable a focus on growth.

Rajesh has also led the company's largest division in Africa - Home Care, and driven a significant portfolio turnaround, as well as led the South Asia Laundry brand development agenda.

Rajesh has an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur and a Bachelor of Engineering from Coimbatore Institute of Technology.

Profile: Vijay Kannan

Vijay Kannan has over 19 years of work experience in the Consumer Goods and Energy industries with multinational organisations like Shell and Unilever, leading multi-disciplinary teams to deliver significant business results and superior customer and consumer experiences.

In his current role, Vijay is the Global Chief Information and Digital Officer of the Global Lubricants business of Shell, a global market leader that operates in over 100 countries. He has been instrumental in building digital ecosystems to transform customer engagement, and route-to-market capabilities and innovations around new digital native business models by unlocking the power of data and data intelligence. He is also responsible for the broader B2B customer transformation at Shell. He has delivered a market leading e-commerce platform for Shell s customers, and enriched the customer service experience through seamless omnichannel engagement capabilities to improve supply chain transparency. He has had past experience as Hindustan Unilever s IT Head, and prior to that in Asian Paints.

Vijay has an MBA from IIM Lucknow and a Bachelor of Engineering from College of Engineering Guindy, Chennai.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Godrej Consumer Products is a leading emerging markets company. As part of the 125-year young Godrej Group, we are fortunate to have a proud legacy built on the strong values of trust, integrity and respect for others. At the same time, we are growing fast and have exciting, ambitious aspirations.

Today, our Group enjoys the patronage of 1.15 billion consumers globally, across different businesses. We rank among the largest Household Insecticide and Hair Care players in emerging

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Press Release - May 19, 2022

Page 2 of 3

markets. In Household Insecticides, we are the leader in India, the second largest player in Indonesia and are expanding our footprint in Africa. We are the leader in serving the Hair Care needs of women of African descent, the number one player in Hair Colour in India and Sub-Saharan Africa, and among the leading players in Latin America. We rank number two in Soaps in India and are the number one player in Air Fresheners and Wet Tissues in Indonesia.

But for us, it is very important that besides our strong financial performance and innovative, much- loved products, we remain a good company. Approximately 23 per cent of the promoter holding in our Group is held in trusts that invest in the environment, health and education. We are also bringing together our passion and purpose to make a difference through our 'Good & Green' approach to create a more inclusive and greener India.

At the heart of all of this, is our talented team. We take much pride in fostering an inspiring workplace, with an agile and high performance culture. We are also deeply committed to recognising and valuing diversity across our teams.

www.godrejcp.com

-------------------------------------------

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Press Release - May 19, 2022

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Godrej Consumer Products Limited published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
