Godrej Consumer Products : Board's Report

Your Directors, with great pleasure, present the Annual and Integrated Report for the year ended March 31, 2022.
1. Results of Our Operations
The financial performance of your company for the fiscal year under review is given below.
An overview of the performance of the company's
subsidiaries in various geographies is given separately in the Board's Report.
The shareholders may also refer to the Management Discussion and Analysis section, which gives more details on the functioning of the company.
` (Crore)
Financials: Abridged Profit and Loss Statement
Consolidated
Standalone
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
March 31, 2022
March 31, 2021
Total revenue from operations
12,276.50
11,028.62
6,951.56
6,254.33
Other income
89.71
67.07
69.18
64.74
Total income
12,366.21
11,095.69
7,020.74
6,319.07
Total expenses, including depreciation and finance costs
10,201.48
8,970.85
5,316.50
4,709.77
Profit/loss before exceptional items, share of profit of
2,164.73
2,124.84
1,704.24
1,609.30
equity accounted investees, and tax
Exceptional items
(9.75)
(44.47)
(58.21)
(15.38)
Share of profit of equity accounted investees (net of
0.28
(0.01)
-
-
income tax)
Profit/loss before tax
2,155.26
2,080.36
1,762.45
1,593.92
Tax expense
371.87
359.54
283.30
369.58
Profit/loss after tax
1,783.39
1,720.82
1,479.15
1,224.34
Other comprehensive income
376.56
(163.63)
0.82
1.11
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of
2,159.95
1,557.19
1,479.97
1,225.45
the company
218
2. Dividend
Dividend Declared
The board did not declare any Interim Dividends during the fiscal year 2021-22 and also has not recommended any final dividend for the fiscal year.
Dividend Distribution Policy
The Board of Directors adopted the Dividend Distribution Policy pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), which requires the top 1,000 listed companies (by market capitalisation) to formulate the same. The company's Dividend Distribution Policy may also be accessed through the following link [1].
on May 11, 2021, appointed Mr. Sudhir Sitapati as the Managing Director & CEO of the Company with effect from October 18, 2021, and the shareholder's approval for the same was received at the Annual General meeting held on August 4, 2021. At the same meeting, the Board also approved the continuation of Ms. Nisaba Godrej as Whole- time Director of the Company for the reminder of her term i.e. till September 30, 2022. Ms. Nisaba Godrej continues to be the Executive Chairperson of the Company as per the prevailing regulations. Since the term of Ms. Nisaba Godrej as Whole time Director is ending on September 30, 2022, the notice of the Annual General Meeting contains a resolution for her reappointment for a further period of five years with effect from October 1, 2022, for the approval of shareholders.
of Directors places on record their sincere appreciation of the contribution made by Mr. Mehta during his tenure on the Board.
In the forthcoming AGM, Mr. Jamshyd Godrej and Ms. Tanya Dubash will retire by rotation, and being eligible, they will be considered for reappointment as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, Listing Regulations and Articles of Association of the Company.
C. Audit Committee of the
Board of Directors
Your Company has an Audit
Committee in compliance with
Section 177 of the Companies
Act, 2013 and Regulation 18
of Listing Regulations. The
tenure of Mr. Aman Mehta
completed on August 31,
2021, and subsequently Mr.
Sumeet Narang has been
3. Board of Directors
Number of Meetings
Four board meetings were held during the year. The details of the meetings and the attendance record of the directors are given in the Corporate Governance section of the Annual Report.
Mr. Adi Godrej stepped down from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from September 30, 2021. He continues to be the Chairman Emeritus of the Company. The Board of Directors places on record their sincere appreciation for his vision and guidance that has helped shape and transform our company.
Mr. Aman Mehta's second term as Independent Director ended on August 31, 2021. The Board
Declaration from Independent Directors
All the Independent Directors have given their declaration confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, and the same has been noted by the Board of Directors. The Independent
Directors also confirmed the compliance with the code of conduct for directors and senior management.
Familiarisation Programmes
During the year, the Independent Directors were familiarised with the Annual
Operating Plan for the fiscal year 2021-22. Additionally, at all the Board meetings, detailed presentations covering business performance and financial updates were made. The programmes were conducted by the members of the company management. The details of the same are available on the website of the company and can be accessed through the following link[2].
Board Diversity Policy
The company has in place a Board Diversity Policy, which is attached as Annexure 'A'. The criteria for determining qualification, positive attributes, and independence
be improved. This survey included four sections on the basis of which feedback and suggestions were compiled:
Board Processes
Board Feedback Report
Individual Board Member
Feedback Report
Chairperson's Feedback
Report
to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the fiscal year and of the profit of the company for that period.
•
Individual Committees
The overall board feedback
•
Individual Board
was facilitated by Ms. Ireena
Vittal with the Independent
Members
Directors. The Directors put
•
Chairperson
forth their views regarding
the Board functioning
The criteria for Board
effectively and identified
processes included Board
areas that showed scope
composition, strategic
for improvement. Feedback
orientation, and team
from the Committees and
dynamics. Evaluation of each of
Individual Board Members was
the Board Committees covered
shared with the Chairperson.
Following her evaluation, a
whether they have well-defined
Chairperson's Feedback Report
objectives and the correct
was compiled.
composition and whether
they achieved their objectives.
J
Directors' Responsibility
The criteria for Individual
Statement
Board Members included
skills, experience, level of
Pursuant to the provisions
preparedness, attendance,
contained in Section 134 (5)
extent of contribution to Board
of the Companies Act, 2013,
debates and discussions, and
your Directors, based on the
how each Director leveraged
representation received from
their expertise and networks
the Operating Management
to meaningfully contribute to
and after due inquiry, confirm
the company. The criteria for
the following points:
the Chairperson's evaluation
a) In the preparation of
included leadership style and
annual accounts, the
conduct of Board meetings.
applicable accounting
The performance evaluation
standards have been
criteria for Independent
followed and no material
Directors included a check
departures have been
on their fulfilment of the
made from the same.
independence criteria and
b) They have selected such
their independence from the
management.
accounting policies and
The following reports were
applied them consistently
and made judgements
created as part of the
and estimates that are
evaluation:
reasonable and prudent
They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.
They have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company, and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively.
They have devised a proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws, and this system is adequate and operating effectively.
4. Transfer to Investor Education and Protection Fund
In accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund (Accounting,
221
Audit, Transfer, and Refund) Rules, 2016 (IEPF Rules), all unclaimed dividends are required to be transferred by the company to the IEPF after completion of 7 years. Further, according to IEPF Rules, the shares on which dividend has not been claimed by the shareholders for 7 consecutive years or more shall be transferred to the demat account of the IEPF authority. Accordingly, ` 1,25,06,051 unpaid/unclaimed dividends were transferred during the financial year 2021-22 to IEPF. No shares were required to be transferred during the current year.
The company has appointed a Nodal Officer and Deputy Nodal Officers under the provisions of IEPF Regulations, the details of which are available on the company website and can be accessed through the following link[3].
The company has uploaded the details of unpaid and unclaimed amounts lying with the company as on March 31, 2021, on the company website, which can be accessed through the following link[4]. The details of unpaid and unclaimed amounts lying with the company as on March 31, 2022, will be available on the same link within 60 days of the AGM.
Loans, Guarantees, and Investments
The details of loans, guarantees, and investments as required by the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder are set out in
the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements of the company.
Related Party Transactions
In compliance with the Listing Regulations, the company has a Policy for Transactions with Related Parties (RPT Policy).
The RPT Policy is available on the company website and can be accessed through the following link[5].
Apart from the Related Party Transactions in the ordinary course of business and on arm's length basis, the details of which are given in the Notes to Financial Statements, no other Related Party Transactions require disclosure in the Board's Report for complying with Section 134(3)
of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the disclosure of Related Party Transactions as required under Section 134(3)
of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 is not applicable.
6. Subsidiaries, Associates, and Joint Venture
During the year, the following companies ceased to be the subsidiaries of your company:
Style Industries Uganda
Limited on account of its voluntary dissolution with effect from August 3, 2021.
Indovest Capital on account of its voluntary dissolution with effect from December 27, 2021.
During the year, Bhabani Blunt Hair Dressing Private Limited has ceased to be an associate of your company with effect from February 14, 2022.
Furthermore, Godrej Consumer Care Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of your company on January 4, 2022.
Report on the Performance of Subsidiaries and Associates
The details of the cluster-wise performance are given below:
Indonesia
The fiscal year 2022 was a challenging one for Indonesia, with the Covid-19 pandemic challenging the business environment through the year. The overall business top line declined at 4 percent in INR
Godrej Consumer Products Limited published this content on 09 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2022 10:43:03 UTC.