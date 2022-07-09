Godrej Consumer Products : Board's Report

Audit, Transfer, and Refund) Rules, 2016 (IEPF Rules), all unclaimed dividends are required to be transferred by the company to the IEPF after completion of 7 years. Further, according to IEPF Rules, the shares on which dividend has not been claimed by the shareholders for 7 consecutive years or more shall be transferred to the demat account of the IEPF authority. Accordingly, ` 1,25,06,051 unpaid/unclaimed dividends were transferred during the financial year 2021-22 to IEPF. No shares were required to be transferred during the current year.

The company has appointed a Nodal Officer and Deputy Nodal Officers under the provisions of IEPF Regulations, the details of which are available on the company website and can be accessed through the following link[3].

The company has uploaded the details of unpaid and unclaimed amounts lying with the company as on March 31, 2021, on the company website, which can be accessed through the following link[4]. The details of unpaid and unclaimed amounts lying with the company as on March 31, 2022, will be available on the same link within 60 days of the AGM.