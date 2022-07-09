Log in
GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Board's Report





Godrej Consumer Products : Board's Report

07/09/2022 | 06:44am EDT
Board's Report

Dear Members,

Your Directors, with great pleasure, present the Annual and Integrated Report for the year ended March 31, 2022.

1. Results of Our Operations

The financial performance of your company for the fiscal year under review is given below.

An overview of the performance of the company's

subsidiaries in various geographies is given separately in the Board's Report.

The shareholders may also refer to the Management Discussion and Analysis section, which gives more details on the functioning of the company.

` (Crore)

Financials: Abridged Profit and Loss Statement

Consolidated

Standalone

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2021

Total revenue from operations

12,276.50

11,028.62

6,951.56

6,254.33

Other income

89.71

67.07

69.18

64.74

Total income

12,366.21

11,095.69

7,020.74

6,319.07

Total expenses, including depreciation and finance costs

10,201.48

8,970.85

5,316.50

4,709.77

Profit/loss before exceptional items, share of profit of

2,164.73

2,124.84

1,704.24

1,609.30

equity accounted investees, and tax

Exceptional items

(9.75)

(44.47)

(58.21)

(15.38)

Share of profit of equity accounted investees (net of

0.28

(0.01)

-

-

income tax)

Profit/loss before tax

2,155.26

2,080.36

1,762.45

1,593.92

Tax expense

371.87

359.54

283.30

369.58

Profit/loss after tax

1,783.39

1,720.82

1,479.15

1,224.34

Other comprehensive income

376.56

(163.63)

0.82

1.11

Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of

2,159.95

1,557.19

1,479.97

1,225.45

the company

218

2. Dividend

  1. Dividend Declared
    The board did not declare any Interim Dividends during the fiscal year 2021-22 and also has not recommended any final dividend for the fiscal year.
  2. Dividend Distribution Policy
    The Board of Directors adopted the Dividend Distribution Policy pursuant to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), which requires the top 1,000 listed companies (by market capitalisation) to formulate the same. The company's Dividend Distribution Policy may also be accessed through the following link [1].

on May 11, 2021, appointed Mr. Sudhir Sitapati as the Managing Director & CEO of the Company with effect from October 18, 2021, and the shareholder's approval for the same was received at the Annual General meeting held on August 4, 2021. At the same meeting, the Board also approved the continuation of Ms. Nisaba Godrej as Whole- time Director of the Company for the reminder of her term i.e. till September 30, 2022. Ms. Nisaba Godrej continues to be the Executive Chairperson of the Company as per the prevailing regulations. Since the term of Ms. Nisaba Godrej as Whole time Director is ending on September 30, 2022, the notice of the Annual General Meeting contains a resolution for her reappointment for a further period of five years with effect from October 1, 2022, for the approval of shareholders.

of Directors places on record their sincere appreciation of the contribution made by Mr. Mehta during his tenure on the Board.

In the forthcoming AGM, Mr. Jamshyd Godrej and Ms. Tanya Dubash will retire by rotation, and being eligible, they will be considered for reappointment as per the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, Listing Regulations and Articles of Association of the Company.

C. Audit Committee of the

Board of Directors

Your Company has an Audit

Committee in compliance with

Section 177 of the Companies

Act, 2013 and Regulation 18

of Listing Regulations. The

tenure of Mr. Aman Mehta

completed on August 31,

2021, and subsequently Mr.

Sumeet Narang has been

3. Board of Directors

  1. Number of Meetings
    Four board meetings were held during the year. The details of the meetings and the attendance record of the directors are given in the Corporate Governance section of the Annual Report.
  2. Changes in the Board of Directors
    During the financial year, the Board at its meeting held

Mr. Adi Godrej stepped down from the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from September 30, 2021. He continues to be the Chairman Emeritus of the Company. The Board of Directors places on record their sincere appreciation for his vision and guidance that has helped shape and transform our company.

Mr. Aman Mehta's second term as Independent Director ended on August 31, 2021. The Board

appointed as the Chairman

of the Committee with effect

from September 1, 2021. The

Committee now consists of

following Directors, viz., Mr.

Sumeet Narang, Chairman

of the Committee, and, Mr.

Narendra Ambwani, Dr. Omkar

Goswami, Ms. Ireena Vittal,

Ms. Ndidi Nwuneli,

Ms. Pippa Armerding,

Mr. Pirojsha Godrej, all being

members of the Committee.

219

  1. Declaration from Independent Directors
    All the Independent Directors have given their declaration confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations, and the same has been noted by the Board of Directors. The Independent
    Directors also confirmed the compliance with the code of conduct for directors and senior management.
  2. Familiarisation Programmes
    During the year, the Independent Directors were familiarised with the Annual
    Operating Plan for the fiscal year 2021-22. Additionally, at all the Board meetings, detailed presentations covering business performance and financial updates were made. The programmes were conducted by the members of the company management. The details of the same are available on the website of the company and can be accessed through the following link[2].
  3. Board Diversity Policy
    The company has in place a Board Diversity Policy, which is attached as Annexure 'A'. The criteria for determining qualification, positive attributes, and independence

of Directors are as per

the Companies (Appointment

the Board Diversity Policy,

and Remuneration of

Listing Regulations, and the

Managerial Personnel) Rules,

Companies Act, 2013.

2014, members may request

G.

Remuneration Policy

the same by sending an email

to the company at investor.

The company's Remuneration

relations@godrejcp.comfrom

Policy for Directors, Key

their registered email address,

Managerial Personnel (KMP),

quoting their name and folio

and other employees is

number.

attached as Annexure 'B'.

I.

Performance Evaluation of

The company's total rewards

the Board of Directors, its

framework aims at holistically

Individual Members, and its

using elements such as fixed

Committees

and variable compensation,

We conducted a formal Board

long-term incentives, benefits

and perquisites, and non-

effectiveness review, as part

compensation elements

of our efforts to evaluate the

(career development, work-life

performance of our Board

balance, and recognition).

and identify areas that need

The Non-executive Directors

improvement to enhance the

receive sitting fees and

effectiveness of the Board, its

commission in accordance

Committees, and Individual

with the provisions of the

Directors. This was in line

Companies Act, 2013.

with the requirements of the

Companies Act, 2013 and the

H.

Remuneration to Directors

Listing Regulations.

The remuneration of

The Corporate Human

Resources team of Godrej

Directors is in accordance

Industries Limited and

with the Remuneration Policy

Associate Companies worked

formulated in accordance with

directly with the Chairperson

various rules and regulations

and the Nomination and

for the time being in force.

Remuneration Committee

The disclosure on the details

of the Board to design and

of remuneration to Directors

execute this process. It was

and other employees

later adopted by the Board.

pursuant to Section 197

read with Rule 5(1) of the

Each board member

Companies (Appointment and

completed a confidential

Remuneration of Managerial

online questionnaire, sharing

Personnel) Rules, 2014, is given

vital feedback on how the

under Annexure 'C'. With

Board currently operates and

respect to the information

how its effectiveness could

under Rule 5(2) and Rule 5(3) of

220

be improved. This survey included four sections on the basis of which feedback and suggestions were compiled:

  • Board Processes
  • Board Feedback Report
  • Individual Board Member
    Feedback Report
  • Chairperson's Feedback
    Report

to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the fiscal year and of the profit of the company for that period.

Individual Committees

The overall board feedback

Individual Board

was facilitated by Ms. Ireena

Vittal with the Independent

Members

Directors. The Directors put

Chairperson

forth their views regarding

the Board functioning

The criteria for Board

effectively and identified

processes included Board

areas that showed scope

composition, strategic

for improvement. Feedback

orientation, and team

from the Committees and

dynamics. Evaluation of each of

Individual Board Members was

the Board Committees covered

shared with the Chairperson.

Following her evaluation, a

whether they have well-defined

Chairperson's Feedback Report

objectives and the correct

was compiled.

composition and whether

they achieved their objectives.

J

Directors' Responsibility

The criteria for Individual

Statement

Board Members included

skills, experience, level of

Pursuant to the provisions

preparedness, attendance,

contained in Section 134 (5)

extent of contribution to Board

of the Companies Act, 2013,

debates and discussions, and

your Directors, based on the

how each Director leveraged

representation received from

their expertise and networks

the Operating Management

to meaningfully contribute to

and after due inquiry, confirm

the company. The criteria for

the following points:

the Chairperson's evaluation

a) In the preparation of

included leadership style and

annual accounts, the

conduct of Board meetings.

applicable accounting

The performance evaluation

standards have been

criteria for Independent

followed and no material

Directors included a check

departures have been

on their fulfilment of the

made from the same.

independence criteria and

b) They have selected such

their independence from the

management.

accounting policies and

The following reports were

applied them consistently

and made judgements

created as part of the

and estimates that are

evaluation:

reasonable and prudent

  1. They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.
  2. They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.
  3. They have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company, and such internal financial controls are adequate and operating effectively.
  4. They have devised a proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws, and this system is adequate and operating effectively.

4. Transfer to Investor Education and Protection Fund

In accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund (Accounting,

221

Audit, Transfer, and Refund) Rules, 2016 (IEPF Rules), all unclaimed dividends are required to be transferred by the company to the IEPF after completion of 7 years. Further, according to IEPF Rules, the shares on which dividend has not been claimed by the shareholders for 7 consecutive years or more shall be transferred to the demat account of the IEPF authority. Accordingly, ` 1,25,06,051 unpaid/unclaimed dividends were transferred during the financial year 2021-22 to IEPF. No shares were required to be transferred during the current year.

The company has appointed a Nodal Officer and Deputy Nodal Officers under the provisions of IEPF Regulations, the details of which are available on the company website and can be accessed through the following link[3].

The company has uploaded the details of unpaid and unclaimed amounts lying with the company as on March 31, 2021, on the company website, which can be accessed through the following link[4]. The details of unpaid and unclaimed amounts lying with the company as on March 31, 2022, will be available on the same link within 60 days of the AGM.

  https://godrejcp.com/investors

5. Finance

  1. Loans, Guarantees, and Investments
    The details of loans, guarantees, and investments as required by the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder are set out in

  2. the Notes to the Standalone Financial Statements of the company.
  3. Related Party Transactions
    In compliance with the Listing Regulations, the company has a Policy for Transactions with Related Parties (RPT Policy).

  The RPT Policy is available on the company website and can be accessed through the following link.

    Apart from the Related Party Transactions in the ordinary course of business and on arm's length basis, the details of which are given in the Notes to Financial Statements, no other Related Party Transactions require disclosure in the Board's Report for complying with Section 134(3)

    1. of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the disclosure of Related Party Transactions as required under Section 134(3)
    1. of the Companies Act, 2013 in Form AOC-2 is not applicable.

6. Subsidiaries, Associates, and Joint Venture

During the year, the following companies ceased to be the subsidiaries of your company:

  • Style Industries Uganda
    Limited on account of its voluntary dissolution with effect from August 3, 2021.
  • Indovest Capital on account of its voluntary dissolution with effect from December 27, 2021.

During the year, Bhabani Blunt Hair Dressing Private Limited has ceased to be an associate of your company with effect from February 14, 2022.

Furthermore, Godrej Consumer Care Limited was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of your company on January 4, 2022.

  1. Report on the Performance of Subsidiaries and Associates
    The details of the cluster-wise performance are given below:
    Indonesia
    The fiscal year 2022 was a challenging one for Indonesia, with the Covid-19 pandemic challenging the business environment through the year. The overall business top line declined at 4 percent in INR

222

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

