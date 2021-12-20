Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Godrej Consumer Products Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GODREJCP   INE102D01028

GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED

(GODREJCP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange - 12/20 06:16:43 am
891.25 INR   -0.86%
08:50aGODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS : GCPL Analyst Meet - December 2021
PU
11/25Indian shares fall as banks, consumer sectors drag
RE
11/11Banks, auto stocks drag Indian shares as inflation fears weigh
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Godrej Consumer Products : GCPL Analyst Meet - December 2021

12/20/2021 | 08:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Godrej

Consumer

Products

Volume Growth from

Category Development

20 December, 2021

I've spent the last few months getting to know the company

GCPL in a snapshot

$13 bn

$1.5 bn

12%

Market

Turnover

CAGR in the

Capitalisation

last decade

22%

+490 bps

Operating

expansion in

margin

the last decade

for 5 years in a row

Among the

top 3

in categories of presence

Presence in

6.1 mn

stores in India

3

After a few rough years, business performance is better

2011-152016-202021-H1 FY22

Volume growth

15%

5%

9%

Revenue growth

20%

5%

13%

Avg. EBITDA

17%

20%

22%

2016-20

FY21

H1 FY22

GAUM growth

13%

8%

32%

Avg. EBITDA

14%

10%

11%

Lat Am growth

(3%)

19%

11%

Avg. EBITDA

13%

14%

17%

Volume growth is improving

Some of our old laggards are turning

4

We have some terriﬁc strengths…

PlasticBiodegradable

Cost X

Cost 0.5X

1

Break through

2 Quality Obsession

3

A frugal cost

innovation

mindset

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Godrej Consumer Products Limited published this content on 20 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2021 13:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED
08:50aGODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS : GCPL Analyst Meet - December 2021
PU
11/25Indian shares fall as banks, consumer sectors drag
RE
11/11Banks, auto stocks drag Indian shares as inflation fears weigh
RE
10/06GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Launches Baby Care Products
MT
10/06GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Sees 'Double-Digit' Sales Growth in India in Q2
MT
10/05Godrej Consumer Products Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter of F..
CI
09/29GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Nomura Upgrades Godrej Consumer Products to Buy From Neutral, A..
MT
09/22GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Takes Full Control of Three Subsidiaries
MT
09/22Godrej Consumer Products Limited acquired remaining stakes in Godrej West Africa Holdin..
CI
08/04GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Board Approves Plan to Form New Unit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 1 621 M 1 621 M
Net income 2022 18 718 M 247 M 247 M
Net cash 2022 10 093 M 133 M 133 M
P/E ratio 2022 49,0x
Yield 2022 1,03%
Capitalization 919 B 12 095 M 12 114 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,39x
EV / Sales 2023 6,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,5%
Chart GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Godrej Consumer Products Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 899,00 INR
Average target price 1 095,93 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sudhir Sitapati Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Sameer Shah Chief Financial Officer
Nisaba Adi Godrej Executive Chairman
Venkateswara Rao Yadlapalli Head-Research & Development
Rajesh Chandra Associate Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED21.46%12 095
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY13.17%381 045
UNILEVER PLC-9.34%135 306
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.29.97%124 527
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.54%69 518
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-6.82%68 950