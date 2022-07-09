Godrej Consumer Products : In Conversation with Sudhir Sitapati
In Conversation with our Managing Director and CEO, Sudhir Sitapati
What is your big dream for GCPL, and why is this of personal significance to you?
Back in 2013, I spent time at a workshop on discovering my personal purpose. I did a lot of soul searching that week, asking myself what makes me happy. On reflection, I felt that I was happiest when I was creating something. So, I framed my purpose as 'painting the unseen on a large canvas'. With time, I am now reframing my purpose to include a lens of 'serving and defending institutions'. This is something I feel quite strongly about; in India and many emerging market countries, we need to cultivate more respect for institutions-how to pass the baton and build on the back of someone else, rather than ending the story when a person moves on. It is a big reason why I have chosen to build this leg of my career at Godrej, serving a legacy of 125 years, with the ambition to make it stronger and more purposeful.
GCPL's purpose to bring the goodness of health and beauty to consumers in emerging markets inspires me, and my greatest hope is that over the next few years, we will be able to truly bring this alive in how we innovate and transform our categories and serve our consumers. All our efforts around category development, innovation, and consumer delight will be directed towards this.
We have some towering strengths as a company; a terrific product portfolio and a play in categories and markets with significant growth potential. We also have the humility to call out our weaknesses, the biggest of which is complexity, and we are working to solve for it. With our track record of value creation, strong fundamentals, and a clear strategy ahead, I believe we can take our iconic company to double-digit volume growth.
At the heart of all of this, is our people. We will invest disproportionately in developing internal talent and capabilities with the aim of making GCPL a place where great talent comes to thrive. This is critical to enable our growth aspirations.
How do you plan to achieve the ambitious aspirations you have laid out for GCPL? What is the strategy for the next 3-5 years?
Our game plan, quite simply, is to focus on category development of our existing portfolio, driven by product innovation, relevance building, and access and marketing investments, and funded by a digitally enabled simplification of our company.
As market leaders in categories with significant non-linear growth potential-by which I mean that these categories will naturally grow faster than GDP for a long period of time-we have the amazing opportunity to develop and expand our categories and build long- term value.
We have a really top-notch portfolio. From a geographic standpoint, 4 countries-India, Indonesia, Nigeria, and Bangladesh-account for 80% of our revenues. Together, these countries comprise just below a third of the world's population and have consistently grown at twice the GDP of the world; so these may be low-income countries, but they are growing very fast. We also have 4 key products that account for 40% of our revenues and 60% of our profit pool; all are very heavily underpenetrated-liquid vapourisers and aerosols in Household Insecticides; grey coverage in Hair Care; and our Air Care category.
We are going to fire on the twin engines of blockbuster innovations and category development. Innovation has traditionally been GCPL's strong suit. We will continue to build on that, but it is only half the solution. The other half is actually making these new products relevant and accessible, which we will do through more focused category development.
Our portfolio and heritage are in democratisation, and this is what our strategy hinges on-making amazing quality products available at accessible price points. We had earlier democratised the Indian hair crème market by offering the first hair crème in a sachet in the country at just I30. We have now launched this at I15, which will open it up to a new set of users. Similarly, we have introduced game-changing access packs in Household Insecticides in Indonesia. We have a slew of re-launches in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, which we believe will dramatically build the relevance of our categories.
Our journey on simplification is making good progress, with the Global Category structure yielding early results. As our Cost to Serve reduces, it will give us significant fuel for growth and digital transformation. But investments are only part of the story in digital transformation.
We have also made two senior appointments of people with significant experience in digital transformation-Rajesh Sethuraman as CEO of ASEAN and Vijay Kannan as
the Head of Business Transformation and Digital. Rajesh spent 21 years at Hindustan Unilever and Unilever, leading teams across categories and divisions in South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa to deliver significant value for the business. In his previous role, he led the execution of Unilever's largest digital transformation programme across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Vijay was the Global Chief Information and Digital Officer of Shell's Lubricants business and has past experience as Hindustan Unilever's Chief Information Technology Officer, and in Asian Paints. The brief is simple: if we were a digital-first company, how would we look at dramatically reducing our Cost to Serve, while enhancing consumer experience?
At the heart of our success today lies existing category penetration-led volume growth. I know it will not be easy to do this consistently, but I would measure medium-term success as achieving something in the vicinity of double-digit volume growth.
Exchanging ideas and building plans for the year ahead at my first team offsite with our India leadership team in March 2022
You have emphasised that a transformative business plan needs a philosophy that all of GCPL collectively believes in. Tell us more about the operating philosophy you have crafted.
A business model works on paper, but to make real change possible we need a shared philosophy that we truly believe in. Over the last several months, I have spoken to and met many, many people across our company, and from those conversations and my reflections, we have crafted a 5-pronged operating philosophy. These principles are already shaping the choices we make. Let me tell you how.
Our first principle is Less is more; Much less is much more. It guides not just how we do business, but also importantly, our commitment to becoming more sustainable. The environment is not a premium; our consumers should not have to pay a green premium. We have to innovate better and develop products that are both sustainable and more affordable.
Our powder-to-liquid handwash, Magic, is a great example of how we have reduced plastic, water usage, and transportation costs to create a product that is a quarter the cost of other handwashes in the market, and can democratise the category at a time when sanitation is of global significance. We have taken Magic global, and the scale up is very encouraging.
The second is Consumer first, Business second. At GCPL, we have historically kept quality out of the equation onshort-termbusiness performance. It is pretty much anadage-qualitycannot be tampered with to manage pricevolatility-andreally laudable. This is Consumer first in action. We are going to do the same withmedia-delinkmedia investments fromshort-termbusiness performance, because ultimately media is also an investment in the future. Going forward, I hope you will see our consumer investments in terms of media remaining the same, regardless of gross margins in the short term.
