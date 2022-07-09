Godrej Consumer Products : In Conversation with Sudhir Sitapati

In Conversation with our Managing Director and CEO, Sudhir Sitapati

What is your big dream for GCPL, and why is this of personal significance to you?

Back in 2013, I spent time at a workshop on discovering my personal purpose. I did a lot of soul searching that week, asking myself what makes me happy. On reflection, I felt that I was happiest when I was creating something. So, I framed my purpose as 'painting the unseen on a large canvas'. With time, I am now reframing my purpose to include a lens of 'serving and defending institutions'. This is something I feel quite strongly about; in India and many emerging market countries, we need to cultivate more respect for institutions-how to pass the baton and build on the back of someone else, rather than ending the story when a person moves on. It is a big reason why I have chosen to build this leg of my career at Godrej, serving a legacy of 125 years, with the ambition to make it stronger and more purposeful.

GCPL's purpose to bring the goodness of health and beauty to consumers in emerging markets inspires me, and my greatest hope is that over the next few years, we will be able to truly bring this alive in how we innovate and transform our categories and serve our consumers. All our efforts around category development, innovation, and consumer delight will be directed towards this.

We have some towering strengths as a company; a terrific product portfolio and a play in categories and markets with significant growth potential. We also have the humility to call out our weaknesses, the biggest of which is complexity, and we are working to solve for it. With our track record of value creation, strong fundamentals, and a clear strategy ahead, I believe we can take our iconic company to double-digit volume growth.

At the heart of all of this, is our people. We will invest disproportionately in developing internal talent and capabilities with the aim of making GCPL a place where great talent comes to thrive. This is critical to enable our growth aspirations.