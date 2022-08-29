Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Godrej Consumer Products Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GODREJCP   INE102D01028

GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED

(GODREJCP)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:25 2022-08-29 am EDT
907.80 INR   +1.11%
02:33pGODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Loss of share certificate
PU
08/04Godrej Consumer Products' Consolidated Profit Slides in Fiscal Q1; EPS Misses Estimates
MT
08/04TRANSCRIPT : Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
Godrej Consumer Products : Loss of share certificate

08/29/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
`

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. Regd. Office: Godrej One,

4th Floor, Pirojshanagar, Eastern Express Highway,

Vikhroli (E), Mumbai - 400 079, India. Tel : +91-22-2518 8010/8020/8030 Fax : +91-22-2518 8040

Website : www.godrejcp.com

CIN : L24246MH2000PLC129806

August 27, 2022

BSE Ltd.,

Scrip Code: 532424

1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Bldg., P.J. Towers,

Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 023.

National Stock Exchange Limited.,

Exchange Plaza, 4th Floor, Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Symbol: GODREJCP

Mumbai 400 051.

Sub:- Issue of duplicate Share Certificates

Dear Sirs,

We enclose herewith communication regarding Duplicate Share certificates.

This information is provided as per the Regulation 39(3) of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The details of request are as under:

Folio

Name of the Shareholder

No. of Shares of

Distinctive Nos.

Old Cert

Number

Face Value Re 1/-

No

Mohamandali Dosanbhai Hasan

120

63961393

63961512

523868

0098015

Jt. Kasamali Hasanbhai Hasan

120

739626414

739626533

583092

(Deceased)

120

1080787223

1080787342

607021

0013506

Dilshad Kamruddin Hussein

268

1079875547

1079875814

601035

Jt. SakkarKhanu Kamruddin (Deceased)

V000953

Vankineni Eswarachandra Vidyasagar

60

71079937

71079996

623223

60

742225615

742225674

623224

0116155

Hanumantha Rao Sarvasuddi

205

739794956

739795160

584583

205

1080920697

1080920493

608193

K006953

Kavita Bhatter

60

68858709

68858768

543161

60

741384517

1080787342

590908

0015770

P H Kulkarni

420

61405233

61405652

506573

Jt. Subramanyam N A

360

61852525

61852884

508838

0024362

Yuvaraj Gopal Poojary

360

738768824

738769183

576958

360

1080082902

1080083261

602098

`

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Regd. Office: Godrej One,

4th Floor, Pirojshanagar,

Eastern Express Highway,

Vikhroli (E), Mumbai - 400 079, India.

Tel : +91-22-2518 8010/8020/8030

Fax : +91-22-2518 8040

Website : www.godrejcp.com

CIN : L24246MH2000PLC129806

120

63616673

63616792

5207265

0080646

Amit Patel

120

739478208

739478327

81796

120

1080667729

1080667848

605977

G002363

Gaurav J Shah

480

68323833

68324312

538812

Jt. Jaydeep J Shah

480

741182533

741183012

589123

480

1082055753

1082056232

611899

M004942

Mangal Sain Mittal

180

69159237

69159416

623183

180

741489367

741489546

623184

180

1082306689

1082306868

623185

Kindly oblige and take the same on record.

Thank You.

Yours faithfully,

For Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Rahul Botadara

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Godrej Consumer Products Limited published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
