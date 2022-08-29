Godrej Consumer Products : Loss of share certificate
`
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. Regd. Office: Godrej One,
4th Floor, Pirojshanagar, Eastern Express Highway,
Vikhroli (E), Mumbai - 400 079, India. Tel : +91-22-2518 8010/8020/8030 Fax : +91-22-2518 8040
Website : www.godrejcp.com
CIN : L24246MH2000PLC129806
August 27, 2022
BSE Ltd.,
Scrip Code: 532424
1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Bldg., P.J. Towers,
Dalal Street, Mumbai 400 023.
National Stock Exchange Limited.,
Exchange Plaza, 4
th Floor, Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Symbol: GODREJCP
Mumbai 400 051.
Sub:- Issue of duplicate Share Certificates
Dear Sirs,
We enclose herewith communication regarding Duplicate Share certificates.
This information is provided as per the Regulation 39(3) of Securities & Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
The details of request are as under:
Folio
Name of the Shareholder
No. of Shares of
Distinctive Nos.
Old Cert
Number
Face Value Re 1/-
No
Mohamandali Dosanbhai Hasan
120
63961393
63961512
523868
0098015
Jt. Kasamali Hasanbhai Hasan
120
739626414
739626533
583092
(Deceased)
120
1080787223
1080787342
607021
0013506
Dilshad Kamruddin Hussein
268
1079875547
1079875814
601035
Jt. SakkarKhanu Kamruddin (Deceased)
V000953
Vankineni Eswarachandra Vidyasagar
60
71079937
71079996
623223
60
742225615
742225674
623224
0116155
Hanumantha Rao Sarvasuddi
205
739794956
739795160
584583
205
1080920697
1080920493
608193
K006953
Kavita Bhatter
60
68858709
68858768
543161
60
741384517
1080787342
590908
0015770
P H Kulkarni
420
61405233
61405652
506573
Jt. Subramanyam N A
360
61852525
61852884
508838
0024362
Yuvaraj Gopal Poojary
360
738768824
738769183
576958
360
1080082902
1080083261
602098
`
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Regd. Office: Godrej One,
4th Floor, Pirojshanagar,
Eastern Express Highway,
Vikhroli (E), Mumbai - 400 079, India.
Tel : +91-22-2518 8010/8020/8030
Fax : +91-22-2518 8040
Website : www.godrejcp.com
CIN : L24246MH2000PLC129806
120
63616673
63616792
5207265
0080646
Amit Patel
120
739478208
739478327
81796
120
1080667729
1080667848
605977
G002363
Gaurav J Shah
480
68323833
68324312
538812
Jt. Jaydeep J Shah
480
741182533
741183012
589123
480
1082055753
1082056232
611899
M004942
Mangal Sain Mittal
180
69159237
69159416
623183
180
741489367
741489546
623184
180
1082306689
1082306868
623185
Kindly oblige and take the same on record.
Thank You.
Yours faithfully,
For Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
Rahul Botadara
Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Disclaimer
Godrej Consumer Products Limited published this content on 27 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2022 18:18:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED
Sales 2023
135 B
1 690 M
1 690 M
Net income 2023
18 881 M
236 M
236 M
Net cash 2023
18 244 M
228 M
228 M
P/E ratio 2023
49,2x
Yield 2023
1,00%
Capitalization
928 B
11 619 M
11 611 M
EV / Sales 2023
6,74x
EV / Sales 2024
6,00x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
35,5%
Chart GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
34
Last Close Price
907,80 INR
Average target price
966,15 INR
Spread / Average Target
6,43%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.