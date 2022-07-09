Godrej Consumer Products : Our Business Model
Inputs
Financial Capital
Equity, profits re-invested, investments in assets, brands
Manufactured Capital
Dispersed manufacturing clusters
Global and local R&D centres
Agile manufacturing through smart automation and Internet of Things (IoT)
Intellectual Capital
Strong legacy of the Godrej Group
Strong portfolio of brands
Investment in R&D
Integrated Research & Development + Innovation + Design + Expertise (RIDE) platform to develop innovative products
Unique consumer insights though advanced predictive analytics
Digital command centre
Human Capital
Skilled manpower across functions
Investment in training and development
Prioritising safety
Fostering diversity and inclusion
Social and Relationship Capital
Consumer engagement models
Partnerships with suppliers, retailers, distributors, and wholesalers
Investment in CSR and community engagement initiatives
Natural Capital
Sourcing and investment in renewable and non-renewable raw materials for our products
Investments in green initiatives
Business Process
Purpose
To bring the goodness of health and beauty to consumers in emerging markets
VALUES
•
Trust
•
Own It
•
Be Bold
•
Be Humble
•
Create Delight
•
Show Respect
VISION
To be the leading emerging markets focused multi-local FMCG player
STRATEGY
3 by 3 approach
Multi-localapproach
7 Strategic Pillars
Extending leadership in our core categories and geographies
Accelerating innovation and building purposeful brands
Leveraging digital
Enhancing go-to-market
Making our supply chain best-in-class
Fostering an inclusive, agile, and high-performance culture
Building a more inclusive and greener world
Outputs
Financial Capital
Consolidated revenue increased by 11%
Consolidated net reported profit increased by 4%
Consolidated net profit before tax (pre-exceptions) increased by 2%
Manufactured Capital
Saved over ₹3 crore through sustainable manufacturing
Stock availability in India is 96.84%
Intellectual Capital
HIT Anti-mosquito Racquet, our e-commerce only launch, garnered an 80% market share online and has scaled to USD 5 million in top line sales across online and offline platforms
E-commercein Indonesia has grown by 25%, post COVID-19
Darling reached over 27 million women across Africa through various digital campaigns
E-commercebusiness in the USA has become nearly 4% of the overall USA business
Human Capital
26.3% of white collar and 51.8% of blue collar team members are women
27% women in senior leadership roles (Vice President and above)
Great Place to Work® Institute's (India) Best Workplaces in Manufacturing (2022)
Won the 2022 Indonesian Best Employer Brand Award for the third consecutive year
Social and Relationship Capital
•
Helped 105,000 people from
•
Awarded the ESG India
Leadership Award 2021 for
low-income and underserved
Leadership in Governance
•
communities in India get vaccinated
Issues by ESG Risk Assessments
We welcomed 750 new women to our
•
& Insights
Beautypreneur cohort, and expanded
Ranked #1 in CSR Journal's
our work with barbers and have
annual ranking of companies for
trained and supported over 130 young
•
CSR and Sustainability
•
men
Ranked as India's top Company
Rural malaria programmes reached
for Sustainability and CSR 2021
out to 132,759 households in 778
•
by Futurescape
villages in 7 districts across MP, UP,
Supported the public healthcare
•
and Chattisgarh
system in India with medical
Urban dengue programme reached
equipment worth ₹2.5 crore
out to 71,199 households in 406 urban
settlements and 4 cities in UP and MP
Natural Capital
•
We are conserving 3x more water than
•
Specific waste to landfill
•
reduced by 100%
we use via rainwater harvesting and
Specific GHG emissions
•
watershed programmes
reduced by 42%
LCAs carried out for products covering
50% of our revenue
Outcomes
Leadership positions (market share) across geographies, category penetration, and consumption rate
Exponential growth in our e-commerce business
Enhanced long-term value for all stakeholders, including shareholders, customers, consumers, suppliers, distributors, retailers, and the community
Reduced waste to landfill,
GHG emissions, and water consumption
Sales 2022
123 B
1 548 M
1 548 M
Net income 2022
18 574 M
234 M
234 M
Net cash 2022
8 756 M
110 M
110 M
P/E ratio 2022
46,8x
Yield 2022
1,06%
Capitalization
869 B
10 971 M
10 971 M
EV / Sales 2022
7,01x
EV / Sales 2023
6,31x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
35,5%
