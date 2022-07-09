Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Godrej Consumer Products Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GODREJCP   INE102D01028

GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED

(GODREJCP)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  07:23 2022-07-08 am EDT
850.25 INR   -0.58%
06:44aGODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS : A Letter to Our Shareholders
PU
06:44aGODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Our Business Model
PU
06:44aGODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Board's Report
PU
Godrej Consumer Products : Our Business Model

07/09/2022 | 06:44am EDT
Our

Business Model

Inputs

Financial Capital

  • Equity, profits re-invested, investments in assets, brands

Manufactured Capital

  • Dispersed manufacturing clusters
  • Global and local R&D centres
  • Agile manufacturing through smart automation and Internet of Things (IoT)

Intellectual Capital

  • Strong legacy of the Godrej Group
  • Strong portfolio of brands
  • Investment in R&D
  • Integrated Research & Development + Innovation + Design + Expertise (RIDE) platform to develop innovative products
  • Unique consumer insights though advanced predictive analytics
  • Digital command centre

Human Capital

  • Skilled manpower across functions
  • Investment in training and development
  • Prioritising safety
  • Fostering diversity and inclusion

Social and Relationship Capital

  • Consumer engagement models
  • Partnerships with suppliers, retailers, distributors, and wholesalers
  • Investment in CSR and community engagement initiatives

Natural Capital

  • Sourcing and investment in renewable and non-renewable raw materials for our products
  • Investments in green initiatives

Business Process

Purpose

To bring the goodness of health and beauty to consumers in emerging markets

VALUES

Trust

Own It

Be Bold

Be Humble

Create Delight

Show Respect

VISION

To be the leading emerging markets focused multi-local FMCG player

STRATEGY

  • 3 by 3 approach
  • Multi-localapproach
  • 7 Strategic Pillars
    1. Extending leadership in our core categories and geographies
    2. Accelerating innovation and building purposeful brands
    3. Leveraging digital
    4. Enhancing go-to-market
    5. Making our supply chain best-in-class
    6. Fostering an inclusive, agile, and high-performance culture
    7. Building a more inclusive and greener world

44

Outputs

Financial Capital

  • Consolidated revenue increased by 11%
  • Consolidated net reported profit increased by 4%
  • Consolidated net profit before tax (pre-exceptions) increased by 2%

Manufactured Capital

  • Saved over ₹3 crore through sustainable manufacturing
  • Stock availability in India is 96.84%

Intellectual Capital

  • HIT Anti-mosquito Racquet, our e-commerce only launch, garnered an 80% market share online and has scaled to USD 5 million in top line sales across online and offline platforms
  • E-commercein Indonesia has grown by 25%, post COVID-19
  • Darling reached over 27 million women across Africa through various digital campaigns
  • E-commercebusiness in the USA has become nearly 4% of the overall USA business

Human Capital

  • 26.3% of white collar and 51.8% of blue collar team members are women
  • 27% women in senior leadership roles (Vice President and above)
  • Great Place to Work® Institute's (India) Best Workplaces in Manufacturing (2022)
  • Won the 2022 Indonesian Best Employer Brand Award for the third consecutive year

Social and Relationship Capital

Helped 105,000 people from

Awarded the ESG India

Leadership Award 2021 for

low-income and underserved

Leadership in Governance

communities in India get vaccinated

Issues by ESG Risk Assessments

We welcomed 750 new women to our

& Insights

Beautypreneur cohort, and expanded

Ranked #1 in CSR Journal's

our work with barbers and have

annual ranking of companies for

trained and supported over 130 young

CSR and Sustainability

men

Ranked as India's top Company

Rural malaria programmes reached

for Sustainability and CSR 2021

out to 132,759 households in 778

by Futurescape

villages in 7 districts across MP, UP,

Supported the public healthcare

and Chattisgarh

system in India with medical

Urban dengue programme reached

equipment worth ₹2.5 crore

out to 71,199 households in 406 urban

settlements and 4 cities in UP and MP

Natural Capital

We are conserving 3x more water than

Specific waste to landfill

reduced by 100%

we use via rainwater harvesting and

Specific GHG emissions

watershed programmes

reduced by 42%

LCAs carried out for products covering

50% of our revenue

Outcomes

  • Leadership positions (market share) across geographies, category penetration, and consumption rate
  • Exponential growth in our e-commerce business
  • Enhanced long-term value for all stakeholders, including shareholders, customers, consumers, suppliers, distributors, retailers, and the community
  • Reduced waste to landfill,
    GHG emissions, and water consumption

45

Disclaimer

Godrej Consumer Products Limited published this content on 09 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2022 10:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
