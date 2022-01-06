Godrej Consumer Products : Quarterly Update 3Q FY22

Quarterly Update: 3QFY22

This update provides an overall summary of the operating performance and demand trends during the quarter ended 31st December, 2021. This will be followed by a detailed performance update, post the approval of the 3QFY22 financial results by the Board of Directors.

Some of the short term challenges that our MD & CEO, Sudhir Sitapati highlighted in the recent Analyst Meethave played out during the quarter:

Unprecedented cost inflation

Indonesia business performance

This has resulted in:

Low volume growth and high price growth

High gross margin dilution and EBITDA margin dilution

In India, we expect to deliver close to high single-digit sales growth, largely driven by pricing. We witnessed broad-based sales growth in both, our Home Care and Personal Care categories.

In Indonesia, we expect a marginal decline in constant currency sales growth. We continue to put building blocks in place to drive category development and general trade distribution expansion, to ensure gradual recovery in the short term.

In Godrej Africa, USA and Middle East, growth momentum continued across most of our key countries of operations. We expect to deliver constant currency sales growth in the teens. We continue to focus on driving sustainable, profitable sales growth.

At a consolidated level, we continue to leverage our category and geographic portfolio and expect to deliver close to high single-digit sales growth. We continue to remain on track with our objective of driving double-digit sales growth as seen in the first nine months of the financial year.

On the profitability front, we expect our quality of profits to improve with sequentially expanding gross margins, however, lower on a year-over-year basis due to unprecedented cost inflation. In line with our strategy of driving category development, we had sequentially higher marketing spends. The net result would be a dilution in operating margins during the quarter, on a year-over-year basis.