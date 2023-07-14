Risk Management
At GCPL, we have a comprehensive and structured approach to risk management. Across our geographies, we have integrated our approach to risk management into the operating framework and reporting channels of our business. Starting with a Board-level oversight to a dedicated Risk Management Committee and a cross-functional team within the business, we routinely assess risks across the company and all geographies.
Executive Risk Management Committee The Executive Risk Management Committee (ERMC) ensures that we follow a structured risk management process. This committee is entrusted with the crucial task of risk identification, assessment, and mitigation for our company across various domains, including strategic, material, operational, transitional, technological, and environmental.
The ERMC shoulders the comprehensive responsibility of monitoring the company's risk landscape and managing it effectively to ensure a robust and thriving business. This committee remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold transparency and safeguard the interests of the company and its stakeholders.
Structure of the Executive Risk Management Committee
Based on the recommendations of the Managing Director and CEO or the Chief Financial Officer, the ERMC may nominate or invite additional members/directors, as required, to participate in specific meetings.
The Secretary to the ERMC is the highest- ranking person with a dedicated risk management responsibility at operational and performance levels. The Secretary acts as a Chief Risk Officer and oversees the functioning of the risk management process. The Secretary must ensure that the ERMC meetings are held half-yearly or more frequently, if required.
Approach
We take a proactive approach to risk management, wherein an annual risk identification and assessment process is incorporated in line with our strategic business planning and annual business planning initiatives.
The annual business plan is a foundation for identifying and prioritising risks. Following prioritisation, a risk competency scan is conducted to determine existing management strategies that effectively address material and emerging risks to our business. This scanning process helps in pinpointing opportunities for enhancing risk mitigation.
For each material and emerging risk, the combined outcomes of the existing management strategies and identified improvement opportunities are documented in a formal risk management plan. Subsequently, the assessment of prioritised risks and their mitigation strategies is presented to the Board Risk Management Committee for evaluation and review.
The risk assessment function is structurally independent of business and is overseen and coordinated by the Secretary to the ERMC. The risk assessment outcomes fall under the ownership of the respective business function heads. This collaborative approach ensures a comprehensive and efficient risk management strategy across the organisation.
Risk management approach
IDENTIFY
PRIORITISE
MITIGATE
MONITOR
Collate a laundry
Prioritise basis risk score
Prepare mitigation plans,
Monitor and share periodic
list of risks
(probability and severity),
assign responsibilities,
updates with the Risk
consider inherent risks
consider residual risks
Management Committee
Risk inventory
Material and
Mitigation
Monitoring and
emerging risks
plans and KPIs
adding new risks
Risk review
Risk owners are appointed for material and emerging risks. These risk owners assess, manage, evaluate, and monitor the risks and propose the risk mitigation plan. The implementation of the risk mitigation action plan is agreed upon by the ERMC and Board Committees, and any deviations are discussed with the function heads and Managing Director and CEO.
The risk owners may change over time, depending on their changing roles and
The ERMC is responsible for:
- Half-yearlyreports to the Audit Committee and Risk Management Committee
- Half-yearlyreview of the risk mitigation status for material and emerging risks
- Annual assessment of risks in line with business/strategic planning
New managers are inducted on Enterprise Risk Management training, which is organised quarterly. They are trained on inputs on risk definition, identification, rating, classification, prioritisation, mitigation, control, and review. Across all manufacturing facilities, we also conduct workshops on occupational health and safety risks and management throughout the year, encompassing over 100% of our manufacturing plant workforce.
responsibilities within the organisation.
On a half-yearly basis, the risk owner formally reports about risk management within their area of operation at the ERMC meetings. This reporting is aimed at assessing how well material risks are being managed and if any additional risk has emerged that can adversely affect business operations. The risk report includes:
- Performance of the function in managing its material risks, considering the mitigation strategies
- Identification of any additional emerging risks
- Definitions of the mitigation strategy for the new material risks
The results of this report are coordinated by the Secretary to the ERMC and are made available for review by the ERMC. The Secretary submits a half-yearly report on risk management for review and appraisal of the ERMC. In addition, every 6 months, based on a pre-specified calendar, a risk owner would formally present the risk management initiatives and status of their area of operation to the ERMC
Risk culture
Employees across all levels and geographies have risks as part of their individual goals and performance review. These risks range from measures to reduce occupational health and safety incidents, adherence to regulations and compliance, financial forecasting to reduction of volatile forex exposure. The risk goal weightage for employees ranges from 30% to 60% and is a part of their half-yearly HR employee performance review. Compliance and quality risk assessments are a part of our new product development (NPD) process, and the goal is aligned with the key performance indicators of R&D team members involved in NPDs.
Our employees are encouraged to share feedback for continuous improvement in risk management practices. A formal annual NPS survey is conducted across the company for all functions. Risk management is a part of that survey, and the feedback helps us improve our processes and systems.
An annual InTune survey is also conducted across the company seeking suggestions and feedback from all employees. Moreover, emerging risks and development of mitigation measures are discussed in regularly conducted departmental monthly review meetings. The line manager records valid risks identified by team members and communicates them to the Risk Management Committee for further action. At the plant level, we have a mobile app to identify occupational health and safety risks. These risks are tracked, reviewed, and mitigated through the app.
Risk management
Risk category
Risks description
FinancialForex
Unfavourable fluctuations in the currency and/or open exposures could put pressure on the cash flow and margins.
Risk mitigation
Priority
At GCPL, the forex policy is determined
by a dedicated Forex Committee. This
committee monitors all exposures and
High
guides decisions on open exposures and
hedging. The committee meets monthly
and provides quarterly reports to the
Board on forex exposures.
Supply chain
Commodity price volatility
Our supply chain faces the challenges of
unexpected and cyclic fluctuations in input
costs and commodity pricing pressures,
specifically concerning commodities such
as palm and crude oil. The recent Russia-
Ukraine conflict has had a significant impact
on global oil and natural gas trading and
transportation, further exacerbating the
situation.
Our primary commitment remains to serve
the needs of our consumers above all else.
In challenging times, we continue to work
High
in their best interest and have passed on
only a fraction of the increased input costs
to them. Additionally, we have consistently
maintained the quality standards of our
products, refusing to compromise on
quality in the face of rising input costs.
To further mitigate this risk, we are actively
working to secure high-quality palm oil
from various regions and geographies,
thereby reducing our dependency on
major palm oil markets.
Operational
Occupational health and safety
Physical risk to the workforce in
manufacturing operations and frontline
distribution teams; risk of appropriate
handling, training, and safely disposing of
waste; risks of unrest due to incidents in
both the workforce and local communities
that they are from.
This is a high-priority area for us. We have
a dedicated Human Rights Policy, strong
standard operating procedures to ensure
High
the highest adherence to health and
safety, and a governance mechanism to
ensure any incidents are duly investigated
and resolved for the future. We ensure
a periodic review of safety procedures,
and the Central Safety Committee and
committees at plants review monthly data
for occupational health and safety.
Risks category
Risks description
Economic
Hyperinflation and
currency devaluation
Hyperinflationary pressures pose significant
challenges, disproportionately affecting
those with limited financial means. The
instability of local currencies in regions
where we operate results in an increasing
number of vulnerable individuals being
priced out of access to necessities.
Risk mitigation
We are strategically utilising our manufacturing capabilities and human resources in regions experiencing hyperinflation to lower our production costs. Simultaneously, we are investing in local procurement initiatives to reduce reliance on imports and minimise the impact of global supply chain disruptions. By supporting the local economy, we aim to foster economic stability and contribute to the well-being of the communities we serve.
Priority
Medium
Financial
Changing consumer preferences
The move towards natural and sustainable
options with an emphasis on the entire
value chain being sustainable.
We have conducted Life Cycle Assessment
of more than 50% of our products (with
a plan to cover 80% by 2025) to assess
Medium
where in the value chain can our products
be more sustainable on all environmental
fronts: energy, water, plastic, and
waste. We are working on the findings
of the reports to make our products
demonstrably greener.
A great example of our green product
is our innovative powder-to-liquid
Magic handwash. It is the world's most
affordable handwash. It uses half the
plastic packaging compared to a regular
handwash refill and only a quarter of
the fuel to be transported. We are also
working, finding, and testing alternate
packaging materials and increasing the use
of post-consumer recycled plastic to move
away from virgin plastic.
