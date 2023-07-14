At GCPL, we have a comprehensive and structured approach to risk management. Across our geographies, we have integrated our approach to risk management into the operating framework and reporting channels of our business. Starting with a Board-level oversight to a dedicated Risk Management Committee and a cross-functional team within the business, we routinely assess risks across the company and all geographies.

Executive Risk Management Committee The Executive Risk Management Committee (ERMC) ensures that we follow a structured risk management process. This committee is entrusted with the crucial task of risk identification, assessment, and mitigation for our company across various domains, including strategic, material, operational, transitional, technological, and environmental.

The ERMC shoulders the comprehensive responsibility of monitoring the company's risk landscape and managing it effectively to ensure a robust and thriving business. This committee remains steadfast in its commitment to uphold transparency and safeguard the interests of the company and its stakeholders.