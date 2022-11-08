Godrej Consumer Products Second-Quarter Profit Fell 25% as Higher Costs Offset Sales Growth

By Ben Otto

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.'s net profit fell 25% in its second quarter, as higher costs of raw materials and other expenses offset a rise in sales.

The Mumbai-based company said late Tuesday that net profit fell to 3.59 billion rupees ($44.1 million) in the quarter ended September from INR4.79 billion a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose 7.2% to INR33.92 billion, driven by pricing, it said. Sales rose about 8% in India and 15% in Africa, the U.S. and the Middle East, while they fell about 8% in Indonesia, the company's third-largest geographic region.

Total expenses rose 14% to INR29.51 billion.

Godrej said it expects volume growth to return in the short term.

"With inflationary pressures abating, we expect recovery in consumption and gross margins alongside continued higher marketing investments with a significant focus on reducing controllable costs," Chief Executive Sudhir Sitapati said.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-22 2302ET