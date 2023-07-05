Godrej Consumer Products Limited is an India-based fast moving consumer goods company. The Company is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing personal, household and hair care products. Its geographical segments include India, Indonesia, Africa and others. Its personal care brands include Saniter, Cinthol, PAMELAGRANT Beauty, Villeneuve, Millefiori, mitu, purest hygiene and goodness.me. Its home care brands include Good knight, HIT, aer, Stella, and Ezee. Its haircare brands include DARLING, INECTO, PROFECTIV Mega Growth, Ilicit, ISSUE, nupur, PROFESSIONAL, tcb naturals, renew, Just for Me, ROBY, AFRiCAN PRIDE and nyu. It offers a range of products in India, which includes household insecticides, air fresheners, hair color and soaps. Its subsidiaries include Godrej Household Products (Lanka) Pvt. Ltd., Godrej South Africa Proprietary Ltd, Beleza Mozambique LDA, Cosmetica Nacional, Godrej Africa Holdings Limited, Godrej East Africa Holdings Ltd and Deciral SA.

Sector Personal Products