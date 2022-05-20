Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  Godrej Consumer Products Limited
  News
  Summary
    GODREJCP   INE102D01028

GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED

(GODREJCP)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  05/20 01:46:55 am EDT
769.80 INR   -3.24%
01:49aIndian shares jump over 2% as auto, metal stocks rally
RE
05/19TRANSCRIPT : Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 19, 2022
CI
04/27GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Notice of Board Meeting to be held on May 19, 2022
PU
Indian shares jump over 2% as auto, metal stocks rally

05/20/2022 | 01:49am EDT
A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU, May 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose over 2% on Friday, putting benchmark indexes on course for their first weekly gain in six as auto and metal stocks and strength in broader Asian equities helped markets bounce back from their worst session in nearly three months.

The NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 2.18% to 16,153.30 by 0517 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 2.19% to 53,947.66, after shedding more than 2.6% in the previous session on inflation jitters.

"After yesterday's significant downward move, we are seeing some kind of a relief rally," said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research at Anand Rathi Investment Services.

"The market will continue to remain volatile because global factors are still having a center stage and we are also at the fag end of the results reason."

Global equities have been under pressure from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, prospects of bigger interest rate hikes to contain surging inflation, and the supply chain crisis which has been worsened by China's zero-COVID policy.

On Friday, metal prices firmed and Asian stocks advanced after China cut a key lending rate to support its economy.

In Mumbai, all 50 stocks on the Nifty 50 index were trading higher and nearly all Nifty sub-indexes climbed. The Nifty auto index, realty index and metal index gained more than 3% each.

Among individual stocks, Ashok Leyland jumped more than 8% after the truck and bus maker late on Thursday reported https://bit.ly/3wvARE0 an over three-fold increase in profit for the March quarter.

Godrej Consumer Products fell as much as 4.2% after the personal and household care products maker reported https://bit.ly/3Pqzz4q March-quarter profit below analysts' estimates.

Steel products maker Welspun Corp surged 10.3% to hit its highest since February 2020, after the company won an order worth over 50 billion rupees ($644.95 million).

One 97 Communications, parent of digital payments firm Paytm, rose 2.8% ahead of its quarterly earnings results.

$1 = 77.5250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHOK LEYLAND LIMITED 4.96% 128.8 Delayed Quote.0.37%
GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED -3.27% 769.8 Delayed Quote.-17.84%
NIFTY 50 2.36% 16175.7 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
ONE97 COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED 2.89% 569.4 Delayed Quote.-58.51%
SENSEX 30 -2.61% 52792.23 Real-time Quote.-9.38%
WELSPUN CORP LIMITED 4.14% 208.75 End-of-day quote.17.01%
All news about GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED
04/25Indian shares slide over 1%; Future Group companies tumble
RE
04/25Indian shares decline; Future Group companies tank
RE
04/06GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS : Quarterly Update 4Q FY22
PU
03/16Godrej Consumer Completes Sale of BBLUNT Brand
MT
03/16Honasa Consumer Private Limited completed the acquisition of Bhabani Blunt Hair Dressin..
CI
03/09Raymond Appoints New CEO for Lifestyle Business
MT
02/15Godrej Consumer Products to Divest Stake in BBLUNT Brand for Over $11 Million
MT
Analyst Recommendations on GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2022 123 B 1 584 M 1 584 M
Net income 2022 18 574 M 240 M 240 M
Net cash 2022 10 624 M 137 M 137 M
P/E ratio 2022 43,8x
Yield 2022 1,13%
Capitalization 814 B 10 501 M 10 501 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,54x
EV / Sales 2023 5,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 35,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 795,60 INR
Average target price 966,82 INR
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sudhir Sitapati Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Sameer Shah Chief Financial Officer
Nisaba Adi Godrej Executive Chairman
Venkateswara Rao Yadlapalli Head-Research & Development
Rajesh Chandra Associate Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GODREJ CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED-17.84%10 501
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-11.33%347 994
UNILEVER PLC-8.10%114 798
THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.-38.11%81 879
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-4.08%69 245
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-11.28%63 441