GOEASY LTD.

(GSY)
goeasy Ltd. appoints President & CEO, Jason Mullins to its Board of Directors

03/15/2021 | 08:15am EDT
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), (“goeasy” or the “Company”), a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Mullins, the Company’s President & Chief Executive Officer, to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Mullins was appointed as President & CEO in January 2019 and will now join its Board of Directors. After joining goeasy in August 2010, as Vice President of Business Development, Mr. Mullins ascended through progressively more senior roles, including serving as the Chief Operating Officer for four years, before taking on his current leadership position as President & CEO. Since joining the organization, he has helped lead the transition from Canada’s leading consumer leasing business, through its easyhome brand, to becoming a Canadian leader in the alternative financial services industry through its easyfinancial brand. Since his appointment to CEO, the organization has continued to achieve record financial results, and he has continued to safely steer the company through the unprecedented challenges caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, Mr. Mullins was also named one of Canada’s Top 40 under 40, one of the country’s most coveted awards for young achievers in Canadian business.

"We are excited to have Jason join the goeasy Board. Since being appointed as CEO, he has accelerated the organization’s growth agenda and further established goeasy as a leader in the Canadian alternative lending market. His leadership over the company has resulted in exceptional performance, continued value creation for our shareholders, and furthered our mission of providing everyday Canadians with access to credit,” said David Ingram, Executive Chairman of goeasy Ltd.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd., a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome and easyfinancial divisions. With a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, goeasy aspires to help put Canadians on a path to a better financial future, as they rebuild their credit and graduate to prime lending. Customers can transact seamlessly with easyhome and easyfinancial through an omni-channel model that includes online and mobile, as well as over 400 leasing and lending locations across Canada supported by more than 2,000 employees. Throughout the company’s history, it has served over 1 million Canadians and originated $5.0 billion in loans, with one in three customers graduating to prime credit and 60% increasing their credit score within 12 months of borrowing.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards including Waterstone Canada’s Most Admired Corporate Cultures, Glassdoor Top CEO Award, Achievers Top 50 Most Engaged Workplaces in North America, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award, the Digital Finance Institute’s Canada’s Top 50 FinTech Companies, ranking on the TSX30 and placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. The company and its employees believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which it operates and has raised over $3.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada, Habitat for Humanity and many other local charities.

goeasy Ltd.’s. common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol “GSY”. goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody’s. Visit www.goeasy.com.

Visit www.goeasy.com.

For further information contact:

David Ingram
Executive Chairman of the Board
(905) 272-2788


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
