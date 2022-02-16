goeasy : Q4 2021 Earnings Press Release

goeasy Ltd. Press 33 City Centre Drive TSX Symbol: GSY Suite 510 Release Mississauga, Ontario L5B 2N5 Canada February 16, 2022 Tel: 905-272-2788 Fax: 905-272-9886 goeasy Ltd. Reports Record Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Quarterly Loan Originations of $507 million, up 52% from $334 million Loan Portfolio of $2.03 billion, up 63% from $1.25 billion Quarterly Diluted Earnings per Share of $2.90, down 8% from $3.14 Adjusted Quarterly Diluted Earnings per Share1 of $2.76, up 23% from $2.24 Annual Diluted Earnings per Share of $14.62, up 67% from $8.76 Adjusted Annual Diluted Earnings per Share1 of $10.43, up 38% from $7.57 Annual Dividend per Share Increased to $3.64, up 38% from $2.64 Mississauga, Ontario, February 16, 2022: goeasy Ltd. (TSX: GSY), ("goeasy" or the "Company"), one of Canada's leading non-primeconsumer lenders, today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Fourth Quarter Results During the quarter, the Company generated a record $507 million in total loan originations, up 52% compared to the $334 million produced in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a sequential increase of 16% from the $436 million in loan originations in the third quarter of 2021. The increase in loan originations led to record organic growth in the loan portfolio of $134 million during the quarter, resulting in a total gross consumer loan receivable portfolio of $2.03 billion, up 63% from $1.25 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. The growth in consumer loans led to an increase in revenue, which was a record $234 million in the quarter, up 35% over the fourth quarter of 2020. The net charge off rate in the fourth quarter was 9.6%, in line with the Company's target range of a net charge off rate between 8.5% and 10.5% on an annualized basis, and up from the 9.0% in the fourth quarter of 2020, a period which was affected by pandemic related government subsidies and a reduction in consumer spending. The Company's allowance for future credit losses remained stable at 7.87%, compared to 7.83% in the prior quarter. Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was a record $79.6 million, up 30% from $61.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Operating margin for the fourth quarter was 34.0%, down from 35.4% in the prior year. After adjusting for items related to the recent acquisition of LendCare Holdings Inc. ("LendCare"), the Company reported record adjusted operating income2 of $86.4 million, up $25.1 million or an increase of 41% compared to $61.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted operating margin1 for the fourth quarter was 36.8%, up from 35.4% in the prior year. During the quarter, the Company also recorded other income of $8.4 million before-tax fair value gains on investments. Net income in the fourth quarter was $50.0 million, compared to $48.9 million in the same period of 2020, which resulted in diluted earnings per share of $2.90, compared to $3.14 in the fourth quarter of 2020. After adjusting for non-recurring and unusual items on an after-tax basis, including $2.5 million of integration costs related to the acquisition of LendCare, $2.4 million in amortization of acquired intangible

assets, and a $7.3 million fair value gains on investments, adjusted net income2 was a record $47.6 million, up 36% from $35.0 million in 2020. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was a record $2.76, up 23% from $2.24 in the fourth quarter of 2020. Return on equity during the quarter was 25.0%, compared to 45.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020. After adjusting for the non-recurring and unusual items previously noted, adjusted return on equity1 was 23.9% in the quarter, compared to 32.8% in the same period of 2020. "As we concluded another year of significant achievements, the fourth quarter highlighted the growth capability of our diversified non-prime lending platform, with a record $507 million in loan originations and $134 million in organic loan growth, resulting in the consumer loan portfolio finishing the year at over $2 billion," said Jason Mullins, goeasy's President and Chief Executive Officer, "During the year our team closed on the acquisition of LendCare, expanded our product range, added $800 million in new funding capacity, delivered record adjusted diluted earnings per share1 of $10.43, a 38% increase, and developed meaningful relationships with a record number of customers. I want to thank our talented team who deserve immense credit for these accomplishments." Other Key Fourth Quarter Highlights easyfinancial Revenue of $196 million, up 44%

33% of the loan portfolio secured, up from 13%

61% of net loan advances in the quarter were issued to new customers, up from 51%

51% of applications were acquired online, down from 64%

29% of new customers acquired through point-of-sale financing, up from 22%

point-of-sale financing, up from 22% 5% of new customers acquired through auto financing, a new product category in 2021

Record net customer growth during the quarter of 10,725

Average loan book per branch 3 improved to $4.0 million, an increase of 3%

improved to $4.0 million, an increase of 3% Weighted average interest rate 3 on consumer loans of 33.3%, down from 37.8%

on consumer loans of 33.3%, down from 37.8% Record operating income of $87.6 million, up 30%

Operating margin of 44.7%, down from 49.2% easyhome Record revenue of $38.4 million, up 5%

Same store revenue growth 3 of 5.6%

of 5.6% Consumer loan portfolio within easyhome stores increased to $69.8 million, up 39%

Financial revenue 1 from consumer lending increased to $9.0 million, up 44% from $6.2 million

from consumer lending increased to $9.0 million, up 44% from $6.2 million Operating income of $8.5 million, down 2%

Operating margin of 22.0%, down from 23.6% Overall 47 th consecutive quarter of same store revenue growth 3

82 nd consecutive quarter of positive net income

consecutive quarter of positive net income 2022 marks the 18 th consecutive year of paying dividends and the 8 th consecutive year of a dividend increase

consecutive year of paying dividends and the 8 consecutive year of a dividend increase Total same store revenue growth 3 of 13.4%

of 13.4% Total active customers now exceed 300,000, with total customers served over 1 million

Reported return on equity of 25.0%, and adjusted return on equity 1 of 23.9% in the quarter, down from 32.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted return on tangible common equity 1 of 36.2%, up from 34.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020

of 23.9% in the quarter, down from 32.8% in the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted return on tangible common equity of 36.2%, up from 34.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 Fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing reduced to 4.5%, down from 4.8%

Net debt to net capitalization 4 of 65% on December 31, 2021, up from 64% in the prior year and below the Company's target leverage ratio of 70% Full Year Results For the full year of 2021, the Company funded $1.59 billion in loan originations, up 54% from $1.03 billion in 2020. The consumer loan receivable portfolio finished at $2.03 billion, up 63% from $1.25 billion as of December 31, 2020, with the increase related to the organic loan growth and the LendCare portfolio acquired in the second quarter of 2021. For the full year of 2021, the Company produced record revenues of $827 million, up 27%, compared with $653 million in 2020. Operating income for the full year was $281 million compared with $216 million in 2020, an increase of $64.6 million or 30%. Net income for the full year of 2021 was $245 million and diluted earnings per share was $14.62, compared with $137 million or $8.76 per share, increases of 79% and 67%, respectively. During the year, the Company recorded before-tax fair value gains on investments of $115 million. Excluding the effects of the adjusting items related to the acquisition of LendCare and fair value gains on investments, adjusted net income2 for the full year of 2021 was $175 million, up 49% from $118 million in 2020; adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $10.43, up 38% from $7.57 in 2020. Reported return on equity was 36.7%, while adjusted return on equity1 was 26.2%, down from 31.1% in 2020. Balance Sheet and Liquidity Total assets were $2.60 billion as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 73% from $1.50 billion as of December 31, 2020, driven by growth in the consumer loan portfolio, including the $445 million gross consumer loan portfolio acquired through the acquisition of LendCare, the intangible assets and goodwill arising from the LendCare acquisition, and the return on the Company's investment in Affirm Holdings Inc. ("Affirm"). In November 2021, the Company entered into a 7-month total return swap agreement (the "TRS") to substantively hedge its market exposure related to 75,000 contingent shares related to the equity held in Affirm. The TRS effectively results in the economic value of this hedged portion of the Company's

contingent equity in Affirm being settled in cash at maturity for US$163.00 per share, net of applicable fees. Prior to the fourth quarter, the Company previously entered into a 9-month total return swap agreement to substantively hedge its market exposure related to 100,000 contingent shares related to the equity held in Affirm, with those shares being settled in cash at maturity for US$110.35 per share, net of applicable fees. To date, the Company has substantively hedged its market exposure related to 175,000 of the 468,000, or approximately 37%, of the total contingent shares related to the equity held in Affirm. During the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company recognized a $7.3 million after-tax fair value gains mainly on the investment in Affirm and the TRS. For the full year 2021, the Company has recorded total after-tax fair value gains on investments of $99.7 million. In January 2022, the Company increased its existing revolving securitization warehouse facility ("Securitization Facility") from $600 million to $900 million. The Securitization Facility, which was originally established in December 2020, will continue to be structured by National Bank Financial Markets, with the addition of Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada as new lenders to the syndicate. The facility will continue to bear interest on advances payable at the rate of 1-month Canadian Dollar Offered Rate ("CDOR") plus 185 bps. Based on the current 1-month CDOR rate of 0.61% as of February 14, 2022, the interest rate would be 2.46%. The Company continues utilizing an interest rate swap agreement to generate fixed rate payments on the amounts drawn and mitigate the impact of interest rate volatility. In January 2022, the Company also announced an amendment to its senior secured revolving credit facility ("Credit Facility"), which will decrease from $310 million to $270 million, with the maturity extended to January 27, 2025 and a reduction to the interest rate payable on advances. On lenders prime rate ("Prime") advances, the interest rate payable has been reduced by 125 bps, from the previous rate of Prime plus 200 bps to Prime plus 75 bps. On draws elected to be taken utilizing the Canadian Bankers' Acceptance rate ("BA"), the interest rate payable has been reduced by 75 bps, from the previous rate of BA plus 300 bps to BA plus 225 bps. Based on the current Prime rate of 2.45% and the current 90-day BA rate of 0.84% as of February 14, 2022, the interest rate on the principal amount drawn would be 3.20% or 3.09%, respectively, at the option of the Company. Additionally, the amendment incorporates key modifications including improved advance rates, less restrictive covenants, and a broader syndicate of banks. The amended Credit Facility is underwritten by Bank of Montreal, Royal Bank of Canada, Wells Fargo Bank, CIBC, National Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank, and the Company has the ability to utilize an accordion feature to increase the size of the facility by up to an additional $100 million. Free cash flow from operations before net growth in gross consumer loans receivable2 in the quarter was $59.5 million, up 45% from $41.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Based on the cash on hand at the end of the quarter and the borrowing capacity under the Company's recently amended revolving credit facilities, goeasy has approximately $978 million in total funding capacity, which it estimates is sufficient to fund its organic growth through the fourth quarter of 2024. Inclusive of these amendments, the Company's fully drawn weighted average cost of borrowing reduced to 4.2%, with incremental draws on its senior secured revolving credit facility bearing a rate of approximately 3.09% and incremental draws on its amended Securitization Facility bearing a rate of approximately 2.46%, prior to interest rate swaps.