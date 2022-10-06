Advanced search
  Goenka Business & Finance Limited
    538787   INE997C01015

GOENKA BUSINESS & FINANCE LIMITED

(538787)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-03
8.970 INR   +4.30%
12:52aGoenka Business & Finance : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018
PU
12:22aGoenka Business & Finance : Voting Result
PU
09/21Goenka Business & Finance Limited Appoints Pooja H Khakhi as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
CI
Goenka Business & Finance : Voting Result

10/06/2022 | 12:22am EDT
Goenka Business & Finance Limited (GBFL)B roadcast Date And Time : 06/10/2022 09:43:09 Announcement : Voting Result Description :

Goenka Business & Finance Limited has submitted to the Exchange voting results along with scrutinizer's Report of Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 30, 2022.

Attachment :

Disclaimer

Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 04:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
12:52aGoenka Business & Finance : Disclosure U/R 74(5) Of SEBI (DP) Regulations 2018
PU
12:22aGoenka Business & Finance : Voting Result
PU
09/21Goenka Business & Finance Limited Appoints Pooja H Khakhi as Company Secretary & Compli..
CI
08/12Goenka Business & Finance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended ..
CI
04/11Goenka Business & Finance : Appointment/Resignation
PU
04/11Goenka Business & Finance : Outcome Of Board Meeting
PU
03/31Goenka Business & Finance : Intimation Of Board Meeting
PU
03/31Goenka Business & Finance Limited Announces Resignation of Dharmik Solanki as Company S..
CI
02/14Goenka Business & Finance Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Ni..
CI
2021Goenka Business & Finance Limited Appoints Charmi Parikh as Independent Director
CI
Financials
Sales 2022 14 203 M 174 M 174 M
Net income 2022 5,97 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net cash 2022 425 M 5,20 M 5,20 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 117 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,02x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 54,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Bhavik Kumar S. Prajapati Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer
Pooja H. Yadav Secretary & Compliance Officer
Darshil H. Shah Independent Non-Executive Director
Nigambhai Govindbhai Sathavara Independent Non-Executive Director
Charmi Umeshbhai Parikh Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOENKA BUSINESS & FINANCE LIMITED-37.75%1
MORGAN STANLEY-15.33%144 162
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-9.71%143 450
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-17.69%102 466
CITIGROUP INC.-27.41%86 009
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-34.04%34 114