Goenka Business & Finance Limited is an India-based non-banking finance company (NBFC). The Company is non-deposit accepting NBFC engaged in financial services. The Company is focused on the sale of shares and securities and interest income. It is also focused on investment in securities and extending financial loan services. The Company is carrying on the business of an investment company. It also invests, acquires or holds shares, bonds, securities and others. Its main business is to acquire and hold and otherwise deal in money from time to time in such manner as may determine to borrow or raise money with or without security and /or by the issue or sale of any bonds, mortgages, debentures and to devote any money so raised to any of the objects of all kinds upon such terms as may be arranged.