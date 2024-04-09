|Company Name (SYMBOL)
|Goenka Business & Finance Limited ( GBFL )
|Subject
|GBFL Reg 13(3) Statement of Investor Complaints 31.03.2024
|Brief Details
|GBFL Reg 13(3) Statement of Investor Complaints 31.03.2024
|Attachment
|09042024_GBFL_02.pdf
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Goenka Business & Finance Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2024 16:08:04 UTC.