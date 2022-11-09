China, Hong Kong stocks fall on subdued data, U.S. midterm election uncertainty

HONG KONG, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China and Hong Kong stocks
slid on Wednesday, as producer prices fell for the first time
since December 2020 underscoring faltering domestic demand amid
COVID-19 curbs, while investors awaited U.S. inflation data and
mid-term election results.
** China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index fell 0.75 %, while
the Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.35%.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dropped 1.52% and the Hang
Seng China Enterprises Index declined 1.4%.
** Asian shares rose and the dollar wobbled, as investors
awaited U.S. inflation data as well as the results of the U.S.
midterm elections that could signify a power shift in
Washington.
** China's October producer price index (PPI) fell 1.3%
year-on-year from 0.9% gain a month earlier, official data
showed, compared with a forecast of a 1.5% contraction in a
Reuters poll.
** The consumer price index climbed 2.1% from a year earlier,
slower than the 2.4% forecast by analysts.
** New coronavirus cases surged in Guangzhou and other Chinese
cities, official data showed on Tuesday. Many of Guangzhou's
districts, including central Haizhu, have imposed varying levels
of curbs and lockdowns.
** The self-regulatory body of China's interbank market said it
will expand bond financing for private firms, including
developers, with support from the central bank.
** "We believe the private sector will benefit from this bond
issuance program... However, the benefits are unlikely to be
sufficient to resolve the financial woes faced by private
enterprises, especially private developers," Nomura analysts
wrote in a note.
** Internet stocks and the photovoltaic solar power sector,
down 2.1% and 1.9% respectively, led declines among mainland
A-shares.
** Goertek Inc tumbled 10% after the supplier for
companies including Apple said an unidentified overseas
client suspended order.
** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index
rose 5.3%, while Hang Seng Tech dropped 1.9%,
dragging the broader market.
(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Rashmi Aich)