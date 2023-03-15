Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Goertek Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002241   CNE100000BP1

GOERTEK INC.

(002241)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-14
20.33 CNY   +2.01%
03/15Exclusive-Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200 million factory in India - source
RE
02/28Apple's Chinese Suppliers Racing to Move Out of China, AirPods Maker Says
MT
02/27Goertek Inc. Partner with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. to Launch A New Generation of Lightweight Augmented Reality (AR) Smart Viewer Reference Design Based on the Snapdragon® AR2 Gen 1 Platform During MWC 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Exclusive-Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200 million factory in India - source

03/15/2023 | 11:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Foxconn produces electric vehicles in Ohio

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn has won an order to make AirPods for Apple Inc and plans to build a factory in India to produce the wireless earphones, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The deal will see Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and assembler of around 70% of all iPhones, become an AirPod supplier for the first time and underlines efforts by the key Apple supplier to further diversify production away from China. AirPods are currently made by a range of Chinese suppliers.

One source said Foxconn will invest more than $200 million in the new India AirPod plant in the southern Indian state of Telangana. It wasn't immediately clear how much the AirPod order would be worth.

The person, who requested anonymity as the matter was not public yet, said Foxconn officials had debated internally for months about whether to assemble AirPods due to relatively lower profit margins on making the device, but ultimately opted to go ahead with the deal to "reinforce engagement" with Apple.

"That way, we are more likely to get orders for their new products," the person said.

The decision to set up production in India was requested by Apple, according to the source.

Foxconn vies with Taiwanese rivals such as Wistron Corp and Pegatron Corp to win more orders from Apple, the world's most valuable company.

A subsidiary, Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd, plans to start construction of a manufacturing facility in Telangana in the second half of this year and begin production by the end of 2024 at the earliest, the person said.

A second person with direct knowledge of the matter, who also declined to be identified as the matter was not yet public, said the Foxconn subsidiary will make AirPods in India without providing further details.

Analysts have previously said Apple has asked suppliers including Foxconn to make AirPods in India, but details such as the size of investment, timeline and which suppliers have manufacturing plans in the country have not been disclosed.

Foxconn declined to comment. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple and its key suppliers have been shifting production away from China, where strict COVID-19 curbs disrupted Foxconn's biggest iPhone factory last year. They are also seeking to avoid a potential hit to business from mounting Sino-U.S. trade friction.

Foxconn said on Wednesday it would ramp up investment outside China to meet customer demand and lower its reliance on China for production.

It was not immediately clear whether Foxconn's production plan would have impact on current AirPod suppliers, including Luxshare Precision Industry.

Luxshare did not immediately reply to a Reuters' request for comment.

Goertek Inc, another supplier, said in November an overseas client had asked it to suspend assembly work for a smart acoustic product, which analysts at the time identified as AirPods Pro 2, and the suspension would hit revenue by up to 3.3 billion yuan ($480 million).

Goertek did not respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 6.8864 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Additional reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi and Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Kenneth Maxwell)

By Yimou Lee


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.26% 152.99 Delayed Quote.17.75%
FIT HON TENG LIMITED 6.04% 1.93 Delayed Quote.2.93%
GOERTEK INC. 2.01% 20.33 End-of-day quote.20.80%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 0.49% 102.5 End-of-day quote.2.60%
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. 1.45% 28.74 End-of-day quote.-9.48%
PEGATRON CORPORATION -3.48% 66.6 End-of-day quote.4.88%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.15% 6.90269 Delayed Quote.-1.00%
WISTRON CORPORATION 2.83% 34.5 End-of-day quote.17.35%
Financials
Sales 2022 97 640 M 14 150 M 14 150 M
Net income 2022 3 090 M 448 M 448 M
Net cash 2022 1 786 M 259 M 259 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,4x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 68 027 M 9 858 M 9 858 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,68x
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 95 780
Free-Float 68,4%
Chart GOERTEK INC.
Duration : Period :
Goertek Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOERTEK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 20,33 CNY
Average target price 24,92 CNY
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Long Jiang Vice Chairman & President
Yong Zhi Li Chief Financial Officer
Bin Jiang Chairman
Hong Bin Sun Chairman-Supervisory Board
Shan Hong Xia Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOERTEK INC.20.80%9 710
HEXAGON AB4.63%29 266
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED22.49%22 171
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED3.70%19 493
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION14.06%15 034
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-8.94%11 772