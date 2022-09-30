Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc's new shares registered in the trade register

Gofore Plc

Gofore Plc’s new share registered in the trade register





As previously announced, Gofore Plc has decided on a directed share issue on 19 September 2022, for the transfer of savings shares based on the employee share savings plan, CrewShare 2022-2023.

A total of 28,570 new shares have been entered into the Trade Register today, on 30 September 2022. After the trade registration the total amount of shares is 15,398,892. The share subscription price EUR 616,875.11 will be credited in full to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

The new shares will be traded on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about 3 October 2022.

Mikael Nylund, CEO

Gofore Plc

