    GOFORE   FI4000283130

GOFORE OYJ

(GOFORE)
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:29 2022-09-29 am EDT
19.90 EUR   -0.10%
01:00aGofore Plc : Gofore Plc's new shares registered in the trade register
AQ
09/20Gofore Plc : Managers' transactions - Liimatta
GL
09/20Gofore Plc : Managers' transactions - Talvinko
GL
Gofore Plc: Gofore Plc's new shares registered in the trade register

09/30/2022 | 01:01am EDT
Gofore Plc
Stock Exchange Release
30 September, 2022 at 8 a.m. EET

Gofore Plc’s new share registered in the trade register


As previously announced, Gofore Plc has decided on a directed share issue on 19 September 2022, for the transfer of savings shares based on the employee share savings plan, CrewShare 2022-2023.

A total of 28,570 new shares have been entered into the Trade Register today, on 30 September 2022. After the trade registration the total amount of shares is 15,398,892. The share subscription price EUR 616,875.11 will be credited in full to the company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

The new shares will be traded on the main list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about 3 October 2022. 

Mikael Nylund, CEO
Gofore Plc
Tel. +358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1,000 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering - consulting, coding, design, and verification - as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. In 2022, Gofore is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.


Financials
Sales 2022 142 M 139 M 139 M
Net income 2022 13,1 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
Net cash 2022 23,3 M 22,8 M 22,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 1,81%
Capitalization 306 M 299 M 299 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 074
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart GOFORE OYJ
Duration : Period :
Gofore Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GOFORE OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 19,90 €
Average target price 26,50 €
Spread / Average Target 33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mikael Nylund Chief Executive Officer
Teppo Talvinko Chief Financial Officer
Timur Kärki Head-Project Management
Ville Tuominen Director-International Opeartions
Sami Sakari Somero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GOFORE OYJ-17.00%299
ACCENTURE PLC-37.70%165 683
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-18.80%135 891
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-7.64%96 327
INFOSYS LIMITED-26.12%71 573
SNOWFLAKE INC.-49.72%55 611