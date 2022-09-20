Advanced search
    GOFORE   FI4000283130

GOFORE OYJ

(GOFORE)
2022-09-20
22.25 EUR    0.00%
04:32aGOFORE PLC : Managers' transactions - Hurnonen
GL
04:32aGOFORE PLC : Managers' transactions - Talvinko
GL
04:32aGOFORE PLC : Managers' transactions - Liimatta
GL
Gofore Plc: Managers' transactions - Liimatta

09/20/2022 | 04:32am EDT
GOFORE PLC 
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
20 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 11.30 EET

 

Gofore Plc - Managers' transactions - Liimatta
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Liimatta, Tapani
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Gofore Plc
LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20220920100041_31
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-09-19
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000283130
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 111 Unit price: 21.5917 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 111 Volume weighted average price: 21.5917 EUR

Further enquiries:
Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc 
tel. +358 40 715 3660 
teppo.talvinko@gofore.com

 

Gofore Plc is a digital transformation consultancy with over 1,000 impact-driven employees across Finland, Germany, Spain, and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company’s heart, brain, and hands. We use our holistic service offering - consulting, coding, design, and verification - as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2021, our net sales amounted to EUR 104.5 million. In 2022, Gofore is celebrating its 20th anniversary. Gofore Plc’s share is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. in Finland. Get to know us better at www.gofore.com.


 


Financials
Sales 2022 142 M 142 M 142 M
Net income 2022 13,1 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net cash 2022 23,3 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 26,0x
Yield 2022 1,62%
Capitalization 342 M 342 M 342 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 1 074
Free-Float 54,1%
