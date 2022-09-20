GOFORE PLC
MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS
20 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 11.30 EET
Gofore Plc - Managers' transactions - Nylund
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Nylund, Mikael
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Gofore Plc
LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20220920100041_33
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-09-19
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000283130
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 111 Unit price: 21.5917 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 111 Volume weighted average price: 21.5917 EUR
Further enquiries:
Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 715 3660
teppo.talvinko@gofore.com
