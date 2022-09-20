GOFORE PLC

MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS

20 SEPTEMBER 2022 AT 11.30 EET







Gofore Plc - Managers' transactions - Sievinen

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sievinen, Petra

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Gofore Plc

LEI: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700JIW1LAUZDH9012_20220920100041_34

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-09-19

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000283130

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 119 Unit price: 21.5917 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 119 Volume weighted average price: 21.5917 EUR





Further enquiries:

Teppo Talvinko, CFO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 715 3660

teppo.talvinko@gofore.com



