Gogia Capital Services Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in share and commodity broking services. The Company provides stock and commodity broking services to corporate and individuals. The Company's services include equity trading, currency trading, commodity trading, derivatives mutual funds and intraday trading. The Company provides information on commodity futures, along with technical and fundamental analysis. The Company offers trading platform offers online equity and derivatives trading facilities for investors. The Company offers Algo Trading software for providing trading facilities, which increase profit and losses are minimized, Back Office software for stock, commodities and currencies broking. It also invests in software and technology for equity research and technical analysis.