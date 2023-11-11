Gogia Capital Services Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

Gogia Capital Services Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported revenue was INR 19.06 million compared to INR 12.2 million a year ago. Net income was INR 5.16 million compared to INR 1.53 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.82 compared to INR 0.24 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.82 compared to INR 0.24 a year ago.

For the six months, revenue was INR 91.59 million compared to INR 34.86 million a year ago. Net income was INR 69.72 million compared to INR 10.92 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 11.03 compared to INR 1.73 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 11.03 compared to INR 1.73 a year ago.