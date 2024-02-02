BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogo Business Aviation (NASDAQ: GOGO), the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, today announced that it earned the No. 1 ranking on Built In's 100 Best Midsize Places to Work in Colorado, and finished No. 3 on the 100 Best Places to Work in Colorado for all companies of any size.

This is the third consecutive year that Gogo was recognized as a top midsize workplace in Colorado by Built In's awards program, and the first time ranking at the top of the list. Gogo was also recognized on Built In's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S.

"It's humbling to be ranked the No. 1 midsize company in Colorado's flourishing tech community," said Karen Jackson, chief people experience officer for Gogo. "Our mission is to create a workplace that allows each person to thrive professionally and personally, and this recognition reaffirms that commitment and speaks directly to the quality of our Gogo team."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and other people-first cultural offerings.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," said Maria Christopoulos Katris, founder and CEO of Built In. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

As it grows and expands, Gogo remains intentional about evolving its culture in ways that are positive for both employees and the company. In addition to the recognition from Built In, Gogo also received winning workplace awards from Comparably based on current employee feedback in recognition of company culture, compensation, leadership, happiness, work-life balance, and diversity.

To learn more about career opportunities at Gogo, visit www.gogoair.com/careers and Gogo's Built In profile.

About Gogo

Gogo is the world's largest provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. We offer a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions. Gogo's products and services are installed on thousands of business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to the largest global jets, and are utilized by the largest fractional ownership operators, charter operators, corporate flight departments and individuals.

As of September 30, 2023, Gogo reported 7,150 business aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, 3,784 of which are flying with a Gogo AVANCE L5 or L3 system; and 4,395 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed. Connect with us at www.gogoair.com.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

About Built In's Best Places to Work

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

Media Relations Contact: Investor Relations Contact: Caroline Bosco William Davis +1 312-517-6127 +1 917-519-6994 cbosco@gogoair.com wdavis@gogoair.com

