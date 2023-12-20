By Ben Glickman

Gogo received two certifications from the Federal Aviation Administration for its 5G program.

The Broomfield, Colo.-based company, which supplies connectivity services for business aviation, said Wednesday that its Avance LX5 product had received Supplemental Type Certification and Parts Manufacturer Approval from the FAA.

The company said the formal approval affirmed Gogo's commitment to its 5G program.

Gogo's dealer network and manufacturing partners are pursuing other STCs that will allow the LX5 system to be installed on various different business aircraft models.

