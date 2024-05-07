MAY 07, 2024 / 12:30PM, GOGO.OQ - Q1 2024 Gogo Inc Earnings Call

chip hardware redesign, which is now an integration testing and must be complete before fabrication can begin, we currently expect the launch of Gogo 5G to occur a few months later than previously stated fourth quarter of 2024 and are working with our vendors to finalize that schedule, which we will discuss on our Q2 earnings call.

The good news is that this was discovered now before the chip was refund saving. What could have been a much longer delay. Despite this, the market continues to respond enthusiastically to the 5G value proposition. With ongoing pre-provisioning programs and a flood of STC programs that position us for a highly successful launch. We've already shipped 245-Gpre-provision kits with MD13 5G antennas, approximately 80 of which have already been installed and are flying today using our 4G network. We have commitments from five OEMs with most of those under agreements and minority installing the NB13s with our 5 Lines today. Because L5 is the same form factor as the LX5. Once the 5 chip is certified, those customers can simply swap the LX5 for the L5, and they'll be on the 5G network.

On the certification front, we have 11 STCs for MB13's, completed 16 more in the works, representing 8,371 North American registered aircraft. We're confident that between our FPGA flights in a virtual simulator, our team has built that replicates our entire 5G network that we will be able to test and validate 90% of our 5G functionality and network. Before we received the final 5G chip. Gogo, 5G should achieve mean speeds of around 25 megabits per second, 5 to 25 times. Our current product lines and peak speeds of 75 megabits to 80 megabits per second. And we believe it is the perfect product for midsize and smaller business aircraft that fly North American missions i-mode great speed at a better value than competitive satellite products.

Now let me turn to the FCC rip and replace program. The program was enacted under the Trump administration to incent wireless carrier carriers to accelerate the removal of Chinese telecom technology from their networks. Gogo was awarded a $334 million grant under that program because there are more qualified grants than originally planned. Funding for all brands were cut back to 39% of the original award, which in Gogo's case, was cut back to $132 million White House included full funding for the program and its supplemental funding request to Congress last year. And there are two bills in Congress with bipartisan support that would fully fund the program right now based on changes we've made to our FCC program, we no longer believe we will need nor would we receive $334 million. However, if full funding is approved, we would be able to accelerate our program and cover all reimbursable costs. But the current partial funding, about 70% of the reimbursable costs of replacing all EVDO ground equipment and moving Gogo Classic customers to LTE. would be covered by the grant. And that is what is reflected in our long-term guidance there. There's also another $25 million of spend associated with the program that is non-reimbursable, and that is also reflected in our long-term guidance. This program has considerable benefits for Gogo and its customers. It will improve the speed of our 4G network. 40% for customers using our advanced LTE product It will double the number of aircraft that the ATG 4G network can simultaneously manage and it will accelerate the number of Gogo Classic customers upgrading to advance, which has the strategic benefit of extending Gogo customer lifetimes due to the ease of upgrade to 5G and Galileo from advanced platform equipped. We have 3,200 aircraft still on our old classic product line that will need to convert from EVDO to LTE versions of the hardware inside their plane, around 900 of which are in fleets and a little more than 2,200 of which are smaller customers. All of the fleet customers are in active discussions and how they plan to convert and most are leaning towards upgrading to L5 so that in the future, they can easily upgrade either 5G or Galileo.

On the smaller customer side, we've had conversations with all, but 150 of them of those we've spoken with 60% have already voiced a preference for what they would like to convert to. And almost all of them indicate that we'll move to one advanced product or another. We currently have customer promotions in place to incent conversion, and our dealers are doing a great job configuring their operations to transition customers at scale. We also have a special product we will introduce later this year called C1, which will house both an EVDO and an LTE Aircraft in a form factor is an exact replication of our classic product. These will not provide any enhanced performance. However, they will be relatively inexpensive and will only require a few hours to swap with the old classic boxes. We call this a time machine because it allows customers who delay swapping to advanced before our cutover date time to convert to events after the cutover.

To zoom out, Gogo is approaching an exciting inflection point in our product cycle as we anticipate the launches of Gogo 5G and Gogo Galileo, Gogo will soon have the most complete product portfolio in the DAIFC industry with products that offer the right performance, the right coverage at the right total cost and great customer support for every segment of the highly unpenetrated 39,000 aircraft global BA market. We're excited about our future and believe Gogo is well positioned to capitalize on the significant opportunity in our market and deliver long-term value creation to shareholders.

