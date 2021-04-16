Gogo : Official notification to shareholders of matters to be brought to a vote ("Proxy")

Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 14A Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐ Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

Table of Contents GOGO INC. 111 N. Canal St., Suite 1400 Chicago, Illinois 60606 April 16, 2021 Dear Stockholder: You are cordially invited to attend the annual meeting of stockholders of Gogo Inc., to be held on May 27, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. Due to ongoing public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect the health and safety of our employees and stockholders, the annual meeting will be a virtual meeting conducted solely online and can be attended by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GOGO2021. All holders of our outstanding common shares as of the close of business on April 5, 2021 are entitled to vote at the meeting. To participate in the annual meeting you will need the control number located on your proxy card or the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. Your vote is important. Whether you plan to virtually attend the annual meeting or not, you may access electronic voting via the Internet, which is described on your enclosed proxy card, or you may sign, date and return the proxy card in the envelope provided. Details of the business to be conducted at the annual meeting are given in the notice of annual meeting of stockholders and the proxy statement. We are pleased to take advantage of the Securities and Exchange Commission rules that allow issuers to furnish proxy materials to their stockholders on the Internet. We believe these rules allow us to provide you with the information you need while lowering the costs of delivery and reducing the environmental impact of our annual meeting. Consequently, most stockholders will not receive paper copies of our proxy materials. We will instead send these stockholders a notice with instructions for accessing the proxy materials and voting via the Internet. The notice also provides information on how stockholders may obtain paper copies of our proxy materials, if they so choose. On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank you for your support of Gogo. Sincerely, Oakleigh Thorne Chief Executive Officer and President

Table of Contents GOGO INC. 111 N. Canal St., Suite 1400 Chicago, Illinois 60606 NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 27, 2021 To the Stockholders of Gogo Inc.: NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Gogo Inc., a Delaware corporation ("Gogo" or the "Company"), will be held virtually on May 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GOGO2021 for the following purposes: Election of three Class II directors to serve until the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders or until their successors are duly elected and qualified; A non-binding advisory vote approving executive compensation; A non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes approving executive compensation; Approval of our Section 382 Rights Plan; Ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2021; and Transaction of any other business that may properly be brought before the Annual Meeting. Due to ongoing public health concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and to protect the health and safety of our employees and stockholders, the Annual Meeting will be a virtual meeting conducted solely on-line and can be attended by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GOGO2021. Our board of directors has fixed the close of business on April 5, 2021 as the record date for determining holders of our common stock entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting. Our board of directors recommends that you vote FOR the election of each of the director nominees named in Proposal No. 1 of the proxy statement, FOR the approval of executive compensation as described in Proposal No. 2 of the proxy statement, EVERY 1 YEAR on the frequency of future advisory votes approving executive compensation as described in Proposal No. 3 of the proxy statement, FOR the approval of our Section 382

Table of Contents NOL Rights Plan as described in Proposal No. 4 of the proxy statement and FOR the ratification of the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm as described in Proposal No. 5 of the proxy statement. For our Annual Meeting, we have elected to use the Internet as our primary means of providing our proxy materials to stockholders. Consequently, most stockholders will not receive paper copies of our proxy materials. We will instead send to these stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials with instructions for accessing the proxy materials, including our proxy statement and annual report, and for voting via the Internet. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials also provides information on how stockholders may obtain paper copies of our proxy materials free of charge, if they so choose. The electronic delivery of our proxy materials will significantly reduce our printing and mailing costs and the environmental impact of the circulation of our proxy materials. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials will also provide the date, time and location of the Annual Meeting; the matters to be acted upon at the meeting and the board of directors' recommendation with regard to each matter; a toll-free number, an email address and a website where stockholders may request a paper or email copy of the Proxy Statement, our annual report to stockholders and a form of proxy relating to the Annual Meeting, and information on how to attend the meeting and vote in person. You are cordially invited to virtually attend the Annual Meeting. You are urged to mark, date and sign your proxy card and return it by mail or follow the alternative voting procedures described in this proxy statement or the proxy card. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Marguerite M. Elias Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary Chicago, Illinois April 16, 2021 IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 27, 2021: THIS NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, THE ACCOMPANYING PROXY STATEMENT AND OUR 2020 ANNUAL REPORT TO STOCKHOLDERS ARE ALL AVAILABLE AT WWW.PROXYVOTE.COM AND MAY BE ACCESSED USING THE CONTROL NUMBER LOCATED ON EACH PROXY CARD.

Table of Contents Table of Contents to Proxy Statement 2021 PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY 1 Gogo Inc.'s 2021 Annual Meeting Information 1 Items of Business 1 Board Structure 2 Election of Class II Directors 2 Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 3 Advisory Vote on Frequency of Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 3 Approval of the Section 382 Rights Plan 3 Ratification of the Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm 3 2022 Annual Meeting 3 QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ABOUT THE PROXY MATERIALS AND THE ANNUAL MEETING 4 DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 12 Class II Nominees 13 Continuing Directors 14 Selecting Nominees for Director 16 Director Independence 17 Executive Sessions of Our Non-Management Directors 18 Board Leadership Structure 18 Board's Role in Risk Oversight 18 Corporate Governance Guidelines, Committee Charters and Code of Business Conduct 19 Committees of the Board 20 Meetings of the Board of Directors and Attendance at the Annual Meeting 21 Plurality Voting for Directors and Director Resignation Policy 22 Succession Planning and Management Development 22 Security Ownership Policies 22 Executive Officers 23 Policies and Procedures for Related Person Transactions 25 Related Person Transactions 25 Indemnification Agreements 29 Communications with the Board 30 SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT 31 DELINQUENT SECTION 16(A) REPORTS 33 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 34 EQUITY COMPENSATION PLAN INFORMATION 66 i

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.