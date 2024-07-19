Gogo Inc. is a provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. The Company is focused primarily on business aviation aircraft in North America and provides in-flight connectivity in that market. The Company offers a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment and voice solutions. Its products and services are installed on various business aircraft of all sizes and mission types from turboprops to jets. It offers a range of in-flight services for passengers, flight and cabin crews and its aviation partners. It offers a variety of connectivity services tailored to its various networks and technologies. It offers service plans ranging from unlimited data usage to an hourly monthly consumption plan. It flies 3,976 business aircraft with its AVANCE L5 or L3 system installed, 7,205 aircraft flying with its broadband ATG systems onboard, and 4,341 aircraft with narrowband satellite connectivity installed.

Sector Wireless Telecommunications Services